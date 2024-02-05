Everything You Need To Know About the Inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout

A historic moment in drag racing history is set to take place this week with the inaugural running of the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage at Bradenton Motorsports Park. We get you ready for the event with everything you need to know heading into three action-packed days of racing in the Sunshine State.

What Is The PRO Superstar Shootout?

The PRO Superstar Shootout is a one-of-a-kind drag racing event promoted by Drag Illustrated and the Professional Racers Owners Organization. Alan Johnson, President of PRO, called the event “a dramatic new leap for professional drag racing.”

Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock teams will be competing during the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout.

Official Event Website: www.superstarshootout.com

Where Is Bradenton Motorsports Park?

Located on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Bradenton Motorsports Park is a quarter-mile drag strip that plays host to one of the longest-running independent events in drag racing, the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, as well as the U.S. Street Nationals, FL2K, and more.

Bradenton Motorsports Park is owned by Victor Alvarez.

The track is a favorite for Pro Stock and Pro Modified teams looking to test over the offseason. The PRO Superstar Shootout will be the first time Bradenton Motorsports Park has hosted an event with 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars.

Who’s Racing In The PRO Superstar Shootout?

The inaugural, one-of-a-kind event will feature many of drag racing’s biggest stars competing across the Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock divisions.

Top Fuel Drivers

Doug Kalitta, Kalitta Motorsports

Shawn Langdon, Kalitta Motorsports

Brittany Force, John Force Racing

Leah Pruett, Tony Stewart Racing

Tony Schumacher, JCM Racing

Justin Ashley, SCAG Power Equipment Factory Team

Antron Brown, AB Motorsports

Josh Hart, Josh Hart Racing

Steve Torrence, Torrence Racing

Billy Torrence, Torrence Racing

Clay Millican, Rick Ware Racing

Mike Salinas, Scrappers Racing

Funny Car Drivers

J.R. Todd, Kalitta Motorsports

John Force, John Force Racing

Austin Prock, John Force Racing

Matt Hagan, Tony Stewart Racing

Daniel Wilkerson, SCAG Power Equipment Factory Team

Bob Tasca III, Tasca Racing

Alexis DeJoria, DC Motorsports

Paul Lee, Paul Lee Racing

Ron Capps, Ron Capps Motorsports

Blake Alexander, Head Racing

Cruz Pedregon, Cruz Pedregon Racing

Chad Green, Chad Green Motorsports

Dave Richards, Paul Richards Racing

Pro Stock Drivers

Greg Anderson, KB Titan Racing

Dallas Glenn, KB Titan Racing

Camrie Caruso, KB Titan Racing

Matt Hartford, KB Titan Racing

Dave Connolly, KB Titan Racing

Deric Kramer, KB Titan Racing

Eric Latino, KB Titan Racing

Erica Enders, Elite Motorsports

Troy Coughlin Jr., Elite Motorsports

Aaron Stanfield, Elite Motorsports

Fernando Cuadra Sr., Elite Motorsports

Fernando Cuadra Jr., Elite Motorsports

Cristian Cuadra, Elite Motorsports

Jerry Don Tucker, Elite Motorsports

Jeg Coughlin Jr., Elite Motorsports

Chris McGaha, Southwest Performance

Mason McGaha, Southwest Performance

Mark Beaver, Beaver Motorsports

What Is The PRO Superstar Shootout Purse?

The PRO Superstar Shootout will pay out more than $1.3 million in total prize money, with $250,000 going to the Top Fuel and Funny Car winners, and $125,000 to the Pro Stock winner.

How To Watch The Pro Superstar Shootout

The entire PRO Superstar Shootout will be streamed live via FloRacing, the official live streaming coverage partner.

FloRacing has tapped veteran sportscaster Ralph Sheheen, Funny Car world champion “Fast Jack” Beckman, seasoned motorsports reporter Jamie Howe, and FloRacing Drag Racing Content Creator Courtney Enders as broadcast talent for the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout.

STREAMING: Watch the 2024 PRO Superstar Shootout at Bradenton Motorsports Park on FloRacing. SIGN UP HERE.

On Your TV: Now Available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast & Apple TV.

Cast: Cast to your smart TV including Vizio, Samsung and LG TVs.

On The Go: Download the FloSports app on iOS or Android.

Tickets Available for Purchase: TheFoat.com

PRO Superstar Shootout Schedule

Thursday, February 8

10:00 AM PRO TESTING

1:30 PM STOCK ELIMINATOR QUALIFYING SESSION #1 SUPER STOCK ELIMINATOR QUALIFYING SESSION #1 TOP SPORTSMAN ELIMINATOR QUALIFYING SESSION #1

2:00 PM GATES OPEN

3:00 PM PRO DRIVER Q&A SESSION (SCAG Stage)

5:15 PM PRO STOCK QUALIFYING SESSION #1

6:15 PM FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING SESSION #1 TOP FUEL QUALIFYING SESSION #1

7:00 PM STOCK ELIMINATOR QUALIFYING SESSION #2 SUPER STOCK ELIMINATOR QUALIFYING SESSION #2 TOP SPORTSMAN ELIMINATOR QUALIFYING SESSION #2



Friday, February 9

9:00 AM GATES OPEN

9:30 AM STOCK ELIMINATOR QUALIFYING SESSION 3 SUPER STOCK QUALIFYING SESSION 3 TOP SPORTSMAN QUALIFYING SESSION 3

10:00 AM FAN AUTOGRAPH SESSION (DI WELCOME CENTER)

11:15 AM PRO STOCK QUALIFYING SESSION 2

12:00 PM FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING SESSION 2 TOP FUEL QUALIFYING SESSION 2

1:00 PM PRO DRIVER Q&A (SCAG STAGE)

1:00 PM STOCK ELIMINATOR QUALIFYING SESSION 3 SUPER STOCK QUALIFYING SESSION 4

2:30 PM PRO STOCK QUALIFYING SESSION 3

3:15 PM FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING SESSION 3 TOP FUEL QUALIFYING SESSION 3

4:00 PM FAN AUTOGRAPH SESSION

4:00 PM TOP SPORTSMAN QUALIFYING SESSION 4

5:00 PM PRO STOCK FINAL QUALIFYING SESSION

6:15 PM FUNNY CAR FINAL QUALIFYING SESSION TOP FUEL FINAL QUALIFYING SESSION

7:30 PM STOCK ELIMINATOR ROUND 1 ELIMINATIONS SUPER STOCK ROUND 1 ELIMINATIONS TOP SPORTSMAN ROUND 1 ELIMINATIONS

7:30 PM CONCERT: THE BLAKE FREE BAND

Saturday, February 10

9:00 AM GATES OPEN

10:00 AM DRIVER INTRODUCTIONS (SCAG STAGE)

11:00 AM PRE-RACE CONCERT: THE VINDYS

12:00 PM PRO STOCK ROUND 1 ELIMINATIONS

12:45 PM STOCK ELIMINATOR ROUND 2 ELIMINATIONS SUPER STOCK ROUND 2 ELIMINATIONS TOP SPORTSMAN ROUND 2 ELIMINATIONS

1:00 PM PRE-RACE CEREMONIES

2:00 PM TOP FUEL ROUND 1 ELIMINATIONS FUNNY CAR ROUND 1 ELIMINATIONS

2:30 PM PRO STOCK ROUND 2 ELIMINATIONS

3:00 PM STOCK ELIMINATOR ROUND 3 ELIMINATIONS SUPER STOCK ROUND 3 ELIMINATIONS TOP SPORTSMAN ROUND 3 ELIMINATIONS

4:00 PM TOP FUEL ROUND 2 ELIMINATIONS FUNNY CAR ROUND 2 ELIMINATIONS

4:15 PM PRO STOCK ROUND 3 ELIMINATIONS

4:45 PM STOCK ELIMINATOR ROUND 4 ELIMINATIONS SUPER STOCK ROUND 4 ELIMINATIONS TOP SPORTSMAN ROUND 4 ELIMINATIONS

6:00 PM STOCK ELIMINATOR FINAL ELIMINATIONS SUPER STOCK FINAL ELIMINATIONS TOP SPORTSMAN FINAL ELIMINATIONS PRO STOCK FINAL ELIMINATIONS FUNNY CAR FINAL ELIMINATIONS TOP FUEL FINAL ELIMINATIONS

7:00 PM TROPHY PRESENTATION, CONCERT: THE VINDYS

*SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

