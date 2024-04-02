Everything is Bigger in Texas, Including Upcoming Chaos at the Texas Motorplex

The countdown to the biggest chaos brand event in history is on as it nears the season-opening Lonestar Forklift Funny Car Chaos Classic presented by Vertex Roofers on April 4-6th at the historic Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas.

This fourth annual event will mark the largest chaos event in history as fifty outlaw funny cars and now thirty outlaw nitro burners are pre-entered. Expectations are to see a total of eighty chaos entries competing for spots in the Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos fields. Total payouts of over $88,000 are up for grabs as, of course, precious points and good ol’ bragging rights.

“This is the Super Bowl of chaos,” said series director Chris Graves. “There’s no better place to host the biggest chaos event in history than the Texas Motorplex, and it means so much to me because this is where my love for the sport was built. We’ve expanded the Funny Car Chaos program to qualify thirty-two cars over A-B-C-D fields and also, for the first time, will host three fields and qualify twenty-four cars in Nitro Chaos. That’s a total of fifty-six chaos racers who will earn a spot in eliminations, and if that doesn’t raise the hair on your arm, you need to visit a doctor immediately!”

The eight-race Spell Paving Services Funny Car Chaos Championship tour and five-race DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos Championship tour kick-off together over three days of ground-pounding CHAOS drag racing. Thursday, April 4th, will be a full day of testing followed by the event pre-party featuring catered food and live music. Friday afternoon will host the first session of qualifying before the second qualifying session Friday night under the lights. Saturday afternoon offers a final qualifier before pairings will be set and the chaos teams will play for keeps.

As if nearly eighty chaos entries weren’t enough for entertainment satisfaction, fans can also expect over forty Dirty South Gassers, over fifty Texas Drag Racing Association nostalgia eliminator teams, and, of course, jets!

For more information on scheduling and tickets, visit www.texasmotorplex.com. If you don’t have the luxury of attending this spectacular event in person, not to worry, there is a free live stream of all three days available on the Funny Car Chaos YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/FunnyCarChaos.

This story was originally published on April 2, 2024.