Evan Bader Promoted to Track Manager Position at Summit Motorsports Park

Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio is proud to announce that Evan Bader has been named Track Manager.

Bader began working part-time at the famed family-owned facility when he was ten years old, and transitioned to full-time upon graduating in 2016 with a degree in Sport Management and Public Relations from Ohio Northern, where he also was a goalie for the university’s soccer team.

He has had several roles through the years, including race operations, marketing and announcing, and the medley has strengthened his skills and savvy.

As Track Manager, Bader will organize and oversee all on-track operations, including preparing the track surface, which underwent a $1.6 million reconstruction in 2018. He will ensure that supplies are available and equipment is accessible when needed, and work alongside a well-trained team to present a perfectly prepared track surface for all types of cars and motorcycles and all levels of horsepower.

Bader also will work to create new events, develop innovative racer programs, expand the track rental side of live events and continue to help with marketing events. He may occasionally do some announcing.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work and doing what we do,” said Bader. “It seems like the 2019 Halloween Classic was a lifetime ago, and I’m excited to get back at it. I’m hoping to continue doing what we do at a high level, help run an efficient program and keep the track consistent and safe for everybody. I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from some of the best in the few years that I’ve done this, so I would like to build on what I’ve learned from them and continue learning.”

Bader’s promotion to Track Manager follows the release of Summit Motorsports Park’s 2021 schedule of events, which begins with the highly anticipated 40th Annual Spring Warm-Up on April 10, and ends seven months later with the Cometic Gasket Halloween Classic XLVIII presented by Harland Sharp, which will welcome hundreds of competitors from across the country, October 9-17.

“I’m very excited about the 2021 season,” said Bader. “I can’t wait to get back out there with everyone, including the racers, spectators and my teammates. It’s going to be a great season.”

Summit Motorsports Park, which traditionally welcomes more than 500,000 people each year for sportsman and professional drag racing, is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

