European Drag Racing Star Ida Zetterström to Make Appearances at PRI Show

European drag racing standout Ida Zetterström will be making appearances at the 2022 Performance Racing Industry Trade Show, held December 8-10 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. After conquering the Scandanavian Super Street Bike category as well as the European Top Fuel class, Zetterström is actively seeking opportunities to compete in the U.S. and hopes to make her NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Top Fuel debut during the 2023 season.

As she prepares for another exciting year of Top Fuel competition in Europe, Zetterström would like to add an NHRA Top Fuel license to her growing list of accomplishments and hopes that the idea of bicontinental exposure will appeal to potential sponsors.

“I’m excited to attend the PRI Show again this year,” said Zetterström. “I grew up knowing that drag racing was all I ever wanted to do and it’s incredible to get to connect with so many people who share my passion for the sport. When I attended last year, it made me more determined than ever to go after my dream of competing in the U.S. I plan to continue gaining momentum and experience competing in the European Top Fuel category while I work to achieve this goal. Everything I do, I do to get better.”

The talented driver began her drag racing career at just eight years of age when she got behind the wheel of her first Jr. Dragster. It was then that she knew, drag racing was her calling. She received her Super Comp license as a teenager and has been competing in drag racing ever since. In 2019, Zetterström won the Scandinavian championship in Super Street Bike. In that same year, she received the VP Racing Fuels Special Award for being the racer with the most notable achievements throughout the year. In July 2020, Zetterström became the first woman who ever clock a six-second run in the Super Street Bike Class.

In 2021, Zetterström made the quickest licensing pass in European Top Fuel history with a stunning pass of 3.862-seconds. In the first FIA Event of 2022, she and her crew set a new European record with a blistering run of 3.782-seconds at 301.92 mph.

To learn more about Ida Zetterström and see a full list of her appearances, visit https://www.idazetterstrom.com/schedule. To schedule interviews and/or appearance opportunities at the PRI Show, please contact Jessica Hatcher with Imagination 9 Communications at [email protected].