Erson Cams Introduces Cutting-Edge Line of Titanium Racing Valves

Erson Cams introduces a cutting-edge line of Titanium Racing Valves designed to take your engine performance to the next level. These valves represent the pinnacle of engineering excellence, meticulously crafted to meet the demands of high-performance racing applications.

Key Features:

One piece forged Construction: Crafted from aerospace-grade titanium, Erson valves are exceptionally lightweight, strong, and durable. This not only reduces valve train weight but also enhances durability under extreme conditions.

Precision Machining: Each valve undergoes precision machining to ensure consistent dimensions and exceptional quality. This precision results in optimal valve sealing, even at high RPMs.

Steel Tip: A hardened steel stem tip prevents galling and increases wear resistance.

Radius keeper groove: Radial-style grooves are found in most high-end racing engines from NASCAR to Formula 1. The rounded interface between the valve lock and the valve helps to soften the impact of the lock on the valve during uncontrolled valve events and in general use, reduce wear on the valve up to 30 percent.

Chromium Nitride Coated: To improve lubricity and wear resistance, Erson Ti valves feature a specialized coating that extends their longevity and performance in the most challenging racing environments.

Enhanced Performance: Our racing valves are designed to maximize airflow and combustion efficiency, contributing to increased horsepower and torque. The improved heat resistance of titanium also ensures consistent performance under extreme conditions.

Multiple Valve Head Profiles: Erson Cams offer a variety of valve head profiles to suit different engine configurations and performance goals, from flat-faced to radius-faced valves.

Compatibility: Erson Titanium Racing Valves are compatible with a specific range of high-performance cylinder heads.

Performance Gains: Racers and engine builders can expect significant performance gains, whether you’re in the world of drag racing, circuit racing, or even off-road competitions.

Unleash the full potential of your racing engine with Erson Titanium Racing Valves. For more information, contact Erson Cams, 800-641-7920, or www.pbm-erson.com