Erica Enders Dishes on Domination in Norwalk

NHRA Pro Stock star Erica Enders continues to dominate in what is the best season start of her career with a win at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. This is the second year in a row for Enders to take home the top prize at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, known affectionately to fans as “America’s Race Track.”

The four-time Pro Stock World Champion entered race day from the coveted No. 1 qualifier position thanks to a stunning run of 6.537-seconds at 210.11 MPH, more than three hundredths faster than any of her fellow Pro Stock competitors. She parlayed that momentum into her performance on Sunday to earn her fifth win of the season.

“We’ve been so fortunate to be in so many finals this year,” said Enders. “The pendulum always swings in different directions and in Pro Stock it usually hangs so I’m going to enjoy the ride while we can and just remember how much it took to get here and how hard we had to work to be on top. We’re going to enjoy every moment.”

Enders powered her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to multiple round wins beginning with her first-round match-up against teammate Fernando Cuadra Jr. Cuadra went red with a -.016 while Enders cut a .016 on the green side of the tree to take the win.

The fan-favorite driver then defeated Matt Hartford in the second round. Enders lead from the 330-foot mark, earning her way into the semifinals where she would face Deric Kramer. Her starting line advantage against Kramer held on for the win as Enders ran a 6.611 at 208.59 against Kramer’s 6.659 207.18.

It was an all-Elite Motorsports final in Norwalk as Enders faced her teammate Aaron Stanfield. Enders got the starting line advantage with an impressive .018 reaction time and held on to that lead for the win.

Reflecting on the hard work it took the driver to get to this place in her career, Enders said, “You remember how long this journey has been. This is my 18th season in Pro Stock. We went 7 years winless. I drove for multiple teams and struggled. But I finally found a home here at Elite Motorsports. These guys believe in me more than I do and I don’t ever have to question where they stand. As a driver, that clears my mind and it makes me question nothing. We’re going to Jackson, Michigan tomorrow to visit the Melling family and all their great employees so we get to take some really cool hardware to show them. I’m so proud.”

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series action will continue at the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, July 15-17 in Denver.

