Erica Enders Leads Elite Motorsports at zMax Dragway

Erica Enders and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment Pro Stock machine had a quarterfinal points finish at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway to lead the Elite Motorsports team.

Enders and the JHG / Melling team edged their way into the 16-car Pro Stock field with a 6.574-second pass at 209.30 mph on Friday night. Her No. 16 qualifying position landed her a first quad match-up against No. 1 qualified Dallas Glenn, Matt Latino, and Mason McGaha.

Enders would advance on a 6.526-second pass at 210.21 mph with Glenn who won the quad on a 6.481 at 213.13. Both defeated M. McGaha (6.547 at 211.13) and M. Latino (14.119 at 61.11).

In the second quad, Enders and Glenn were met with Cory Reed and Eric Latino. Enders would leave the starting line first, finishing with a 6.559-second pass at 210.60 mph, missing the chance to advance by only three-thousandths of a second to E. Latino’s 6.523 at 210.57. Glenn, who eventually won the race, won the quad with a 6.519 at 211.86 while Reed went 6.547 at 211.66.

“Leading up to the first round, I would summarize things the same as I have the last few races, we’ve struggled. But I think we really hit on something in the first round that seemed to make the car happy. We’ll keep picking away at it. I feel optimistic because I feel like there’s a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel now,” Enders said. “So all good things on the horizon. It definitely gives us collectively a pep in our step. So, we’ll take that pep into testing. We’re going to test, test, test until we figure it out because sucking sucks.”

Elite Motorsports has a month off before the Pro Stock Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series schedule continues at New England Dragway for the NHRA New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire, May 30-June 01.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.