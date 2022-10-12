Erica Enders, Elite Motorsports Team Looking to Turn Up the Heat as NHRA Countdown Rolls into Dallas

The Elite Motorsports Pro Stock team is feeling confident as the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series rolls into the Dallas area for the 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex this weekend. Four-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders continues to lead the points in the heated Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s version of the playoffs, with a 120-point lead over her teammate Aaron Stanfield, who is in the second position in points standings.

“We are really excited to start the second half of the Countdown,” said Enders. “Especially after securing two wins and a semifinal finish in the first three races. We currently have a sizable lead but, of course, it’s still not enough of a cushion. We are heading into Dallas as prepared as possible and ready to fight for our fifth title. The competition is stout and I’m sure they will do everything they can to throw us off our game, but we are Elite for a reason.”

The Texas Motorplex has been very good to Stanfield in his sportsman racing career and he’s eager to add a Pro Stock win at the fan-favorite facility.

“We are ready to go for Dallas,” said Stanfield. “This is my home track and where I got my first national event win. We are looking for a cowboy hat to add to the collection.”

Sitting fourth on the Countdown points leaderboard, Elite Motorsports standout Troy Coughlin Jr. is experiencing the best season of his Pro Stock career.

“Our goal as a unit is to make eight awesome runs, one run at a time,” said Coughlin. “The guys have worked hard servicing and cleaning and now it’s time to continue to show how awesome this group is.”

Bo Butner is turning up the heat in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro. The 2017 Pro Stock world champion is currently ninth in the points and has been making a lot of forward progress in the back half of the season.

The Cuadra Boys, Fernando Cuadra Sr. and his sons Fernando Jr. and Cristian, are poised for disruption coming into the lone star state. All three talented drivers are looking for their first Pro Stock win, an outcome that would certainly shake things up in the Countdown points standings.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series competition kicks off this Friday, October 14 with the first session of qualifying at 2:30 p.m. central.