Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Erica Enders, Elite Motorsports Team Looking to Turn Up the Heat as NHRA Countdown Rolls into Dallas

Published

The Elite Motorsports Pro Stock team is feeling confident as the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series rolls into the Dallas area for the 37th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex this weekend. Four-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders continues to lead the points in the heated Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s version of the playoffs, with a 120-point lead over her teammate Aaron Stanfield, who is in the second position in points standings. 

“We are really excited to start the second half of the Countdown,” said Enders. “Especially after securing two wins and a semifinal finish in the first three races. We currently have a sizable lead but, of course, it’s still not enough of a cushion. We are heading into Dallas as prepared as possible and ready to fight for our fifth title. The competition is stout and I’m sure they will do everything they can to throw us off our game, but we are Elite for a reason.”

The Texas Motorplex has been very good to Stanfield in his sportsman racing career and he’s eager to add a Pro Stock win at the fan-favorite facility. 

“We are ready to go for Dallas,” said Stanfield. “This is my home track and where I got my first national event win. We are looking for a cowboy hat to add to the collection.” 

Sitting fourth on the Countdown points leaderboard, Elite Motorsports standout Troy Coughlin Jr. is experiencing the best season of his Pro Stock career.

“Our goal as a unit is to make eight awesome runs, one run at a time,” said Coughlin. “The guys have worked hard servicing and cleaning and now it’s time to continue to show how awesome this group is.”

Bo Butner is turning up the heat in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro. The 2017 Pro Stock world champion is currently ninth in the points and has been making a lot of forward progress in the back half of the season.

The Cuadra Boys, Fernando Cuadra Sr. and his sons Fernando Jr. and Cristian, are poised for disruption coming into the lone star state. All three talented drivers are looking for their first Pro Stock win, an outcome that would certainly shake things up in the Countdown points standings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series competition kicks off this Friday, October 14 with the first session of qualifying at 2:30 p.m. central.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.