Epic Stampede of Speed Delivers 10 Days of Excitement

For the third year in a row the historic Texas Motorplex, located between Ennis and Waxahachie on Highway 287, will host the premiere National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) drag racing event in the state of Texas — the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals as well as a multitude of motorsports and concert events across Ellis County. Millions of fans have experienced 330-mph races and have witnessed historic races between John Force, Ron Capps, Justin Ashley, Erica Enders, Greg Anderson, Steve Torrence and many more as they set records and amazed crowds. This year the Stampede of Speed, October 6-15, 10 days of racing events, plus two major concerts and a full day of professional testing will pump more money into the wallets of race teams from across the country than ever before.



“Every year we try and make the Stampede of Speed bigger and better and I think this year’s event will be amazing,” said Texas Motorplex Co-Owner Christie Meyer Johnson. “The opening weekend concerts headlined by Sawyer Brown and Clay Walker on Saturday and Sunday’s headliners Ian Munsick and Midland will set the tone for the whole Stampede. We will be paying over $40,000 in low-qualifier bonuses on Friday night during the Friday Night Live event and on Sunday our race purse for the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals will be over $1.5 million for all the classes combined, including the largest payout for the Camping World Drag Racing Series.”

The Stampede of Speed schedule will include two days of concerts, Scott Palmer’s Nitro Side Show with Food Drive, professional testing on Wednesday where many of the NHRA Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle teams will be fine-tuning their race cars and motorcycles. Wednesday night the 2022 Texas Fall Nationals champions will be honored at a gala-style dinner with private concert and Thursday will feature the Pre-Stage Fan Fest with over 50 professional drivers and riders signing free autographs while mingling with fans.

The Stampede of Speed event calendar can be found at either www.texasmotorplex.com or www.stampedeofspeed.com. Highlights of the Stampede of Speed include:



2023 Stampede of Speed NHRA Texas Fall Nationals



Oct. 6, Friday Scott Palmer Nitro Side Show

Cattle Drive through Downtown Waxahachie at noon and then in the evening Scott Palmer Nitro Side Show featuring the “Race to Feed the Finish Line” Food Drive (Bring canned food and get $10 off)



Oct. 7-8, Stars of Texas Music Fest



Music from Sawyer Brown, Clay Walker, Wade Bowen, Ian Munsick, Midland and more, as well as Texas Invitational Match Race, Cornhole Tournament, Junior Bull Riding, Bull Riding, Jambo’s BBQ Contest, Beer Expo, Night Light Lantern Release, Drone Show and Fireworks



Oct. 9, Celebrity Media Race and Fall Nationals Fan Warm Up



Media and local dignitaries discuss economic impact of Stampede of Speed followed by the first Fall Nationals Fan Warm-Up where fans can drive their track down the famed ¼ mile track in advance of a full week of racing activities



Oct. 10, Stampede of Speed Shootout



Local, regional and competitors from across the country compete in Top Dragster, Top Sportsman and a variety of amateur classes. The event will feature qualifying and then the quickest 16 race cars in each category will battle for cash prizes.



Oct. 11, Professional Testing and Texas Fall Nationals Champions’ Dinner



From 10am – 5pm (Gates open at 9am) professional and sportsman competitors will get their first shot at testing their tune-ups in advance of the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals. As the sun goes down the 2022 NHRA Texas Fall Nationals champions will be celebrated for the last time with the annual Champions’ Dinner highlighting the wins of Justin Ashley (Top Fuel), Ron Capps (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Hector Arana Jr. (Pro Stock Motorcycle) the room will also be filled with former winners from previous years. Following the dinner and Q&A sponsored by American Lube Supply & Royal Purple there will be an After Party on the Lawn.



Oct. 12, Thursday JEGS All-Stars at NHRA Texas Fall Nationals



The national event begins with Sportsman Qualifying and a variety of events highlighting the JEGS All-Stars. The day is capped with the Pre-Stage FanFest in downtown Waxahachie, at Railyard Park from 6p-9p, featuring a free autograph session with the stars of the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series as well as the JEGS All-Star competitors from 7p-830p.



Oct. 13, Friday Night Live NHRA Texas Fall Nationals



For the first time during the Stampede of Speed the pros will be on track for two rounds of qualifying. The day will also include the NHRA Yes Program promoting automotive and STEM career opportunities to area high schooled. Friday Night Live will offer $15,000 cash bonuses to the quickest Top Fuel and Funny Car teams as they blast down the track looking to get a leg up on the competition heading into race weekend. The evening will be capped with a spectacular Stampede of Speed themed drone show.



Oct. 14, NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

The final day of qualifying will offer two more Pro Qualifying sessions. The race day will end with the always popular and entertaining DRAW Auction in the Champions’ Club



Oct. 15, NHRA Texas Fall Nationals

Beginning with an epic opening ceremony the Texas Fall Nationals will feature the quickest sixteen competitors in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle as they compete in the fourth of six NHRA playoff races. The event will be televised nationally on FS1 but fans in the stands will be treated to the most exciting playoff racing action in the country culminating in a spectacular winner’s circle celebration that is open to the fans.



For tickets and more information www.stampedeofspeed.com.