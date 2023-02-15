Endeavor Streaming, NHRA Team Up to Host New Global Service

Endeavor Streaming and the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) announced today a multi-year partnership, leading with the upgrade of NHRA’s OTT platform NHRA.tv. The new service is available for sign-ups.

In addition to enhancing NHRA.tv, the company has enlisted Endeavor Streaming’s direct-to-consumer growth services division. Through close collaboration, Endeavor Streaming will help scale the NHRA business and grow their fan base and digital service revenues. The long-term partnership combines NHRA’s expertise in drag racing with Endeavor Streaming’s expertise across OTT focused marketing, analytics, and predictive modeling.

“We are excited to have Endeavor Streaming’s support in launching our new and improved NHRA.tv,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA President. “Further to the new service launch, we are excited for the content and fan engagement initiatives. The future for streaming our events is only going to get better for our audiences and our partners and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

“The NHRA have been incredible partners in developing a streaming platform that delivers for their fans,” said Pete Bellamy, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are pleased to offer Endeavor Streaming’s end-to-end technology in supporting their engagement efforts. Beyond this, we are looking forward to integrating our D2C growth marketing specialists into the team to help achieve their goals.”

Details and features of the upgraded NHRA.tv service include:

A multi-CDN delivery platform that encompasses localized delivery based on viewer location, providing viewers with a more responsive video, including near real-time scrubbing during live or recorded events

The ability for end users to bookmark content and resume watching on a different supported device

A user experience across supported devices enabling viewers to see the same content no matter where they are watching

Sign-in options that allow for hassle-free sign-in to AppleTV/Android TV and Roku devices.

Since its founding in 1951, NHRA has been home to championship drag racing and some of the most exciting and intense action in motorsports. With competitors in the 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel and Funny Car categories reaching speeds of more than 330 mph, NHRA is home to standout names in the sport, including world champions Brittany Force, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, John Force and Erica Enders.

An annual season subscription is $149 for unlimited access to all 21 races between March and November. Additional details and subscription information for the new service can be found at NHRA.tv.

