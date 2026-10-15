Emmons Motorsports Team Racing for Cowboy Hats, Diamond Wallys, and Allstars Glory at Texas FallNationals

There is no denying the energy that swells at Texas Motorplex for their annual Stampede of Speed. The otherwise-quiet city of Ennis comes alive in the fall as the 10-day event draws throngs of fans and a well-populated roster of NHRA racers. The festivities are in full swing, and now, the famed Texas Motorplex cowboy hats and NHRA’s 75th Anniversary Diamond Wallys are on the line, along with the coveted JEGS Allstars trophy. Houston-based Emmons Motorsports Racing is here for it all.



Proudly flying the colors of Lucas Oil on each of their racecars, the presence of the team on the racetrack cannot be missed. Four brothers – Harvey Emmons III (more commonly known as Speedy) along with triplets Terry, Gary, and Jerry – share a ton of Texas Motorplex history, and the next generation is catching up quick with Speedy’s sons, Will and Landon, now part of the fold.

By the Numbers

Collectively, the Emmons Motorsports team has claimed 51 national event wins – and 13 of them have been earned at Billy Meyer’s Texas Motorplex, one of the grandest, most lauded racetracks on the NHRA tour. The first Super Track opened its doors in 1986, and eight years later, it was Jerry – racing Stock Eliminator – to break through with the family’s first Dallas win. Brother Terry defended the title for the team one year later, and all four of the Emmons brothers have now staked claim to a Motorplex brick that bears their name. The next generation, Will and Landon, are both seeking their first national event victories, and there is no better place to get it done than the Lone Star State.



In Super Stock, three-time Dallas winner Terry is preparing for battle behind the wheel of his SS/BS Cavalier, and Speedy, who won Stock at this race in 1997, is setting up for success in his own Cavalier in the GT/FA class. Gary and Jerry are pulling double duty: 2011 Dallas Stock winner Gary is in his FS/A ‘14 Mustang and also his SS/EA ‘69 Camaro in Super Stock. Defending event champion Jerry will be hunting for another cowboy hat – a Texas Motorplex gift bestowed upon each of the winners – with his B/SA ‘69 Camaro in Stock and the GT/EA Cavalier in Super Stock. Eight of Jerry’s 20 national event wins have come in Dallas, including the Stock Eliminator title he locked down at the Motorplex last season.

The Honor of an Allstar Appearance

The 2026 rendition of the prestigious JEGS Allstars brings young Will to the stage. The eldest son of Speedy has been here before – in 2024, he was Division 4’s Allstar representative, and earning the honor of racing the country’s best of the best in NHRA competition isn’t taken lightly.



“It’s a great privilege,” said Will, who is even more motivated after reaching the final round of the South Central Division race that kicked off the week’s festivities at Texas Motorplex. “There are a lot of great racers in Division 4; the competition is tough, so it’s really an honor to be here.”



Will isn’t the only of the Emmons to race in the special bonus event. Last season, younger brother Landon qualified for the event in Stock and went all the way to the final round. Dad Speedy qualified as an Allstar for the first time in 1985 and 10 times in all, ultimately winning in Stock in 1994 and 2003. He was also runner-up in 2003, nearly doubling with Allstars titles in a single event.



Terry is a four-time Allstars qualifier with a runner-up in 1992 and a Super Stock win in 2002. Gary has a trio of Allstars appearances, earning his spot in 1993, 1996, and 2010. Jerry’s scorecard includes three Allstars victories (1997 and 2021 in Stock; 2012 in Super Stock) in eight appearances. Both Speedy and Jerry have represented Division 4 in two categories in the Allstars: Speedy was the Stock and Super Stock rep in 2003, and Jerry had the same honor in 1998.



Will knows of the family’s history in this special event, but he doesn’t let that play into the challenge before him or bring any added pressure.



“I feel like everybody gets a little nervous, somewhat, or that butterfly feeling,” he shared. “But when my helmet goes on, I just go into another zone, and I try not to worry about the outcome. I feel like I can win it – I go up there like I can win every round – and sometimes, you do fall short because there are so many variables in racing, and everybody is good. You just have to do your best and hope for the best.



“We’ve had a lot of laps leading up to this race – we ran seven rounds at the divisional on Tuesday – and it definitely helps to have all those runs, to see the tree more, to feel the car out more. It was pretty cool that I was here in 2024, Landon in 2025, and now me back for 2026. You just need three good runs to win the Allstars, so that’s what we’re hoping for.”



The NHRA Texas FallNationals are Oct. 14-18, with the JEGS Allstars taking place on Friday, Oct. 15, at Texas Motorplex. Subscribers can watch on NHRA.tv, and round-by-round results can be found at DragRaceCentral.com.

This story was originally published on October 15, 2026.