Elite Motorsports Ready to Take on Pro Stock All-Star Callout at Route 66 Raceway

When the Elite Motorsports team heads to Route 66 Raceway for this weekend’s Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals, four of the drivers will be competing for more than just a race win on Sunday.

In lieu of the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge that normally would take place on Saturday, eight Pro Stock teams will compete in the Gettrx Pro Stock All-Star Callout. Elite Motorsports drivers Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield, Troy Coughlin Jr. and Cristian Cuadra make up half of the field based on qualifying points earned since last year’s Route 66 Nationals.

Enders and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment Camaro have the No. 1 seed for the specialty race -within-a-race while Troy Jr. in the JEGS.com / White Castle machine are fourth, Stanfield in his JHG/ Melling / Janac Brothers car is fifth and C. Cuadra representing Corral Boots, Cuadra and Columbia Impex is seventh.

With her top spot, Erica Enders will be the first to get to callout her round one opponent. The other competitors will have the chance to do the same if they aren’t already called-out by a higher qualified team.

“It’s awesome to have this specialty race. I’ve been racing Pro Stock long enough to where we competed in the Holley Dominator Duel, the K&N Horsepower Challenge. It’s always fun to have a race within a race. To have the sponsors get on board to support Pro Stock and support our sport is important,” Erica said. “We’ve been kind of joking about who we might callout at lunch the last couple of days. I think it’s going to come down to what we’re feeling that day. I’ve said it from the get-go, to be the best you’ve got to beat the best, so let’s come out swinging.”

Off to a slow start so far this season with only two quarterfinal finishes, Troy Coughlin Jr. is hoping the Callout will get the JEGS.com / White Castle car on the right track.

“Picking up a win in the Callout would definitely be a boost to our season so far. I think it would definitely get us started if we could just turn a couple win lights on, that’s for certain,” Troy Jr. said. “The JEGS.com / White Castle machine is off on the right foot, it’s working fine. The driver just needs to focus and make a couple good laps and we’re good to go.”

Aaron Stanfield is coming off a strong showing in Charlotte. Not only did he make it to the final quad in Pro Stock and finish runner-up, but he also picked up the Wally in the Factory X category.

“We had a really good weekend in Charlotte and we’re hoping to build off that, see if I can do my job and make some better runs and have some fun,” Stanfield said. “I don’t think I’m getting a chance to pick my opponent in this All-Star Callout, but I look forward to whoever thinks they want a piece. In a situation like this, I think you put all your cards on the table and let it fly. I know I’m looking forward to it.”

For the Cuadra Family, the Charlotte Four-Wide event held a lot of significance with Fernando Cuadra Sr. retiring from Pro Stock and handing the family businesses off to his three sons, and all on his 65th birthday. Cristian Cuadra, who along with his twin David shares a birthday his dad, now carries the responsibility of not only handling his Corral Boots / Cuadra / Columbia Impex machine but also a third of the family company.

“I’m excited to be part of the All-Star Callout. Sometimes it’s hard to come out every weekend and stay focused because of the businesses that we’re running, sometimes I’m a little distracted, but I love it, racing Pro Stock,” Cristian said. “I’ve been practicing at home a lot leading up to this weekend. I’m going to be ready. I feel really confident. My car is running good and strong. Frank Iacono is giving me a lot of power and everyone at Elite is helping a lot. I know I have a strong opportunity and a chance to win this.”

Competition at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway begins with qualifying Friday at 2:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday the third qualifying session at 11:30 a.m. will also serve as the first round of the Gettrx All Star Callout with the semifinals at 1:45 p.m. and the fourth qualifying session at 2:30 p.m. which will also be the All-Star Finals. Sunday race day eliminations begin at 11 a.m. with Pro Stock first round at noon.

Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sport 1 (FS1), beginning with a qualifying shoe Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. A special broadcast of the Gettrx All-Star Callout is slated for Saturday at 7 p.m. Qualifying coverage continues Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Eliminations will feature two shows Sunday at 4 and 10 p.m. ET.

