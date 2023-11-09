Elite Motorsports Ready to Conquer Drag Strip at NHRA Finals in Pomona

The 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Stock season will not soon be forgotten by drag racing fans. The competition has been ferocious all year long. We’ve seen seven different winners over the course of the season with no single driver earning more than four event victories. Elite Motorsports, the largest team in professional drag racing, has experienced a dramatic season full of highs and lows. But through it all, the Elite Fleet has remained steadfast in its pursuit of excellence. As the season wraps up this weekend at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at famed In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Elite Motorsports standout Erica Enders is once again at the top of the points standings. After experiencing a rocky start to the season, the five-time Pro Stock world champion has worked her way back from No. 15 in the standings to her current position demonstrating that she has not only the skill but also the persistence required to go the distance in NHRA drag racing. In fact, persistence has been the key to the success of the Elite Motorsports team this season among all of its talented drivers.

Enders, who recently became the Winningest Woman In Motorsports, earned her fourth win of the season two weeks ago in Las Vegas. While she currently holds the lead, all points this weekend count for points-and-a-half, meaning Enders will have a target on her back as she enters the final race of the season. Fortunately, the driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment Camaro thrives best when the pressure is on. While Enders has the full support of her Elite Motorsports teammates, she knows that they want to win the final event of the season just as badly as she does. It’s going to be an exciting weekend full of crazy drag racing action where anything could happen.

Under the watchful eyes of Mark Ingersoll, Tim Freeman, Chase Freeman and the rest of the group, the Elite Motorsports Pro Stock teams will work together to engineer and launch nine finely tuned automobiles in Pomona.

Jeg Coughlin Jr. ties Enders in Pro Stock world championships but has one more in the sportsman ranks. Jeg Jr. came out of retirement to race with the Elite Fleet during the final two events of the season in order to break in a new RJ Race Cars-built Camaro under the SCAG Power Equipment banner. The skilled Pro Stock veteran hasn’t missed a beat since returning to the field. He landed a semifinal finish in Las Vegas and he’s eager to add to that success this weekend.

Troy Coughlin Jr. has one thing on his mind going into this event – turning on as many win lights as possible behind the wheel of his JEGS.com Camaro. The talented driver has two wins to his season but has yet to win a Pro Stock victory at the iconic Pomona Dragstrip. His teammate Aaron Stanfield recently won his third FlexJet Factory Stock Showdown world championship and he has his sights set on landing his Janac Brothers / Melling Engine Parts Pro Stock Camaro in the winners circle.

2017 Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner would like nothing more than to earn an NHRA Finals victory in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro. JHG has been a phenomenal supporter of the drag racing community as a whole.

Elite Motorsports newcomer Jerry Tucker is looking back on his rookie season behind the wheel of his Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer Camaro and enjoying every minute of his professional journey. He’s been improving consistently and wants to put on a great show for the fans this weekend.

The Cuadra Boys, featuring patriarch Fernando Cuadra Sr. and his sons, Fernando Jr. and Cristian, are ready to apply all of the skills they’ve developed throughout the season to earn their first Pro Stock victory. David Cuadra will be competing in Top Sportsman where he already has one national event win this year.

In its first foray into the Top Fuel ranks, Elite Motorsports is sponsoring Spencer Hyde in his Top Fuel debut behind the wheel of the Elite Motorsports dragster operated by the Paton Racing Team.

All of the racing action for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals kicks off with sportsman competition tomorrow, November 9. Professional competition will commence on Friday, November 10 with two qualifying rounds at 12 and 3 p.m. PT, followed by two more qualifying passes on Saturday at 12 and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday.