Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Elite Motorsports Pro Mod & Sportsman Teams Converging in Brainerd

Published

After a dramatic brush with the guard wall during qualifying in Topeka, Lyle Barnett is ready for redemption as he prepares to compete in his Elite Motorsports Twin Turbo Pro Mod at the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway, home of the famous “Zoo,” a fan camping experience that is unparalleled.

Although this is only his second year in the highly competitive FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by D-Wagon, the talented driver nabbed two national event wins in his rookie season and he’s eager to add more hardware to that collection. After discovering a mechanical “gremlin” in his 2018 Camaro during the event in Topeka last weekend, Barnett feels positive about his chances in Brainerd and thinks this is where his season will take a turn for the better.

“Last year we were really able to turn it on in the second half of the season,” said Barnett. “I’m hopeful we can do the same thing this year. I’ve never competed in Brainerd before, but they have some of the best Pro Mod fans in the country. It’s going to be fun to put on a show for them. I’m excited to check out the Zoo while I’m there, but all of my focus is on competing at the top of my game and turning on win lights.”

The D-Wagon NHRA Pro Mod Shootout, an exclusive specialty race for the Pro Mod category, will take place on Friday and Saturday, with $10,000 being awarded to the winner.

In the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Patterson-Elite team is eager to welcome some neighbors from the north to their first NHRA national event. Joining the fleet of Super Stock Copo Camaros will be Terry Elias (FSS/B 2022 Copo), his son James Elias(FSS/A 2020 Copo), and their friend and mechanic John Harder (FSS/A 2020 Copo), all of Winkler, Manitoba, Canada. Larry Dyck (FS/B 2019 Copo), of East St. Paul, Manitoba, will be competing in the Stock Eliminator category.

These enthusiastic drivers are relatively new to the sport, but after getting a taste of the excitement, competition and camaraderie in sportsman racing, they are all looking forward to competing in Brainerd. Todd Patterson (FSS/D 2019 Copo) and Aydan Patterson (FSS/F 2014 Copo) will also participate in the Super Stock category.

The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway will run from August 18-21.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.