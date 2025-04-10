Elite Motorsports Primed for Success at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Elite Motorsports, NHRA’s powerhouse Pro Stock team, is set to take on the unique challenge of the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. As the team rolls into the fourth event of the 2025 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season, Erica Enders and Jeg Coughlin Jr. are hoping past success at the facility foreshadow a big payout this weekend.

Erica Enders, behind the wheel of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment Pro Stock car, enters the weekend as the winningest driver in NHRA history at The Strip. With 10 career wins at the iconic venue—spanning both the spring Four-Wide Nationals and the fall NHRA Nationals—Enders has proven time and again that Las Vegas is her domain. The six-time world champion is chasing her 50th national event win, a milestone that would further cement her legacy as the most successful female driver in motorsports history.

“Vegas has always been good to us in the past and we love racing there,” said Enders who is 12th in points after three first round losses. “Through three races, it’s obvious we have something serious going on and we are continuing to work on the problem. It’s why we took the time to go testing, we tried some new things and collected some data. We have been through worse, and we will get through this. Unfortunately, it’s just going to take time.”

Enders’ Elite Motorsports teammate Jeg Coughlin Jr., driver of the SCAG Power Equipment / Outlaw Light Beer Pro Stock car, is no stranger to success at The Strip either. With six wins at the facility, including a Four-Wide Nationals triumph in 2024, Jeg Jr. brings a veteran presence and a knack for performing under pressure. After a strong showing in the early 2025 races—including a #2Fast2Tasty Challenge win in Phoenix—the five-time champ is eager to add to his tally of 66 Pro Stock victories.

“It was good to get a little bit of a break after the back-to-back events in Phoenix and Pomona,” said Jeg. Jr., who is sitting fifth in the Pro Stock points standings. “I love racing in Vegas, I’ve made some great memories there and had some fantastic wins over the years. I’m excited to return and to coming in as the reigning Vegas Four-Wide champ.”

With a quarterfinal finish at the Winternationals, Jeg Jr. earned a bid into the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, Four-Wide style. He’ll look to capture his second win in the specialty race that takes place during Saturday qualifying.

The Elite Motorsports squad heads into Las Vegas with a deep roster including the return of the Cuadra Boys. The three brothers, Fernando Jr., Cristian and David, are competing in their second event of the year after business kept them occupied during the NHRA Winternationals and season opening Gatornationals.

Aaron Stanfield, driving the JHG / Melling / Janac Brothers Racing machine, enters the weekend sitting eighth in points thanks in part to a semifinal performance at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. He’s looking for his second win at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, first in the Four-Wide format, after his victory in the fall.

Pro Stock rookie Stephen Bell made his race day debut at the NHRA Winternationals after qualifying No. 9. He’ll be looking for his first career round win Sunday at The Strip behind the wheel of his 1320 LLC machine.

Troy Coughlin Jr. will be chasing his first victory at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The JEGs.com driver was victorious at the pre-season specialty race, the PRO Superstar Shootout and had a strong qualifying showing at the first two events of the 2025 NHRA season, No. 6 in Gainesville, Fla. and No. 5 in Phoenix, before a No. 15 qualifying spot at the NHRA Winternationals.

Greg Stanfield, Aaron’s father and a seasoned Pro Stock veteran, started his season with a strong No. 5 qualifying spot at the NHRA Gatornationals and followed it up with a quarterfinal finish at the NHRA Arizona Nationals. Most recently he was No. 12 at the Winternationals with a first-round exit.

Racing action at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway begins with four rounds of qualifying with two sessions Friday and Saturday at noon and 2:30 p.m. Eliminations kick off Sunday at noon with Pro Stock first round at 12:40 p.m. Television coverage of the event will be on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with two qualifying shows Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET and Sunday at 11 a.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

