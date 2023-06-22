Elite Motorsports Plans To Shake Things Up In Norwalk

Elite Motorsports, the largest professional team in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, is primed and ready to defend its Pro Stock title at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals this weekend. Five-time world champion Erica Enders triumphed at this event last year and is hoping for a repeat when her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance Camaro takes to the track at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park. The talented standout recently achieved her first win of the 2023 season at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tennessee, and is looking forward to taking that momentum into the rest of the season. She will have her work cut out for her as this year’s field is proving to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. With five drivers in the Pro Stock Top Ten, the entire Elite Motorsports Pro Stock team is looking to make some powerful moves this weekend.

Cristian Cuadra will join his Elite Motorsports teammate Enders in the NHRA Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge, a race-within-a-race taking place on Saturday during qualifying wherein all semifinalists from the previous event compete for extra points and prizes. Aaron Stanfield won the specialty event in Bristol, and Elite will be aiming to make it two in a row. Stanfield will be pulling double duty as he competes in both the Pro Stock and Factory Stock Showdown categories. He won the Factory Stock Showdown event in Bristol.

Troy Coughlin Jr. is looking forward to hitting the track in his home state of Ohio in his JEGS.com Camaro. He will be showing the ropes to rookie competitor Jerry Tucker, who will race for the first time at Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Bo Butner recently showcased his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro alongside Enders’ car at an open house event hosted by JHG owner Jason Johnson. Butner won the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in 2017.

The Cuadra camp is making some changes this weekend, starting with patriarch Fernando Cuadra Sr. who will be driving his son David Cuadra’s Corral Boots Mustang. D. Cuadra is returning to his sportsman roots for this event as he vies for the title in Top Sportsman. Meanwhile, Fernando Cuadra Jr. will be behind the wheel of Elite Motorsports owner Richard Freeman’s red Ford Mustang built by RJ Race Cars. The crew is working on a few different combinations with power and weight. Changing cars will allow for more flexibility as they determine what will work best for these powerful machines. C. Cuadra will remain in his original car, which has been performing well this season.

To kick things off for the weekend, the entire Elite team attended a special event hosted by Elite Motorsports Branding and Motorsports Director Scott “Woody” Woodruff where they enjoyed kickball, bucket golf, food trucks and more.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, June 23 and the final two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, June 24 at 1 and 4 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, June 25. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturday, and then eliminations on FOX at 4 p.m. ET Sunday.

