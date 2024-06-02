Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Elite Motorsports No. 1 & 2 Heading Into Race Day at NHRA New England Nationals

Published

In front of a sold-out crowd Saturday at New England Dragway, Erica Enders and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage /Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment team and Troy Coughlin Jr. in the JEGS.com / White Castle machine secured the No. 1 and No. 2 qualifying positions for the second consecutive race weekend.

With her 6.488-second pass at 211.79 mph from Friday night, Enders earned the 37th No. 1 of her career, third of the season and first at New England Dragway. Enders started qualifying with the quickest pass of the first session at 6.510 seconds and 211.63 mph earning her six bonus points on Friday.

Securely qualified in the field, Enders and the JHG / Melling team pushed in the first session on Saturday but found the edge smoking the tires to coast to a 16.055 second pass. The six-time world champion closed qualifying efforts Saturday afternoon with a 6.564 run at 211.89.

“The guys have been studying up and they were hard at work the past week. We’re running the car just a bit different. Yesterday with the sundown and cooler temperatures we knew we would be able to get after it and we were able to throw that 6.48 on the board,” Enders said. “We didn’t get the numbers we would have liked today but it helped to give us a race day tune up for tomorrow with the warmer conditions. The biggest challenge will be the tricky racetrack. I’m thankful that’s my crew chief’s job and I just have to try to stay focused on my job. We’ll just put our heads down and go to work.”

Troy Coughlin Jr. earned his No. 2 spot after having the second quickest pass in the second session at 6.510 seconds and 211.46 mph to earn two bonus points. Coughlin Jr. started the race weekend handling the JEGS.com / White Castle hot rod to a 6.537 pass at 210.57 that temporarily had him fourth. On Saturday, Coughlin Jr. had two solid runs of 6.557 at 210.80 and 6.578 at 210.93.

“The JEGS.com / White Castle Elite Camaro has consistently run well through all four sessions of qualifying. Tim Freeman and the boys are working hard and making great choices in these conditions,” Coughlin Jr. said. “I like where we are headed for race day. We have great confidence as a group and a great plan, we just need to execute and race our race.”

Sitting No. 1 Enders will face-off with teammate Fernando Cuadra Jr. in the first round of eliminations on Sunday while Coughlin Jr. will line up against Brandon Miller.

Eliminations at the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. with Pro Stock first round slates for noon. Television coverage of the event will continue on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) with a second qualifying show Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Eliminations will air Sunday with two shows at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally published on June 2, 2024. Drag Illustrated

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.