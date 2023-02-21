Elite Motorsports Named Official Truck & Trailer Source of World Series of Pro Mod

Elite Motorsports, known as the premier dealer for all motorsports transportation needs, has partnered with the 2023 World Series of Pro Mod as the official truck & trailer source of the event, officials announced.

“Richard Freeman and the team at Elite Motorsports are passionate about drag racing to a level that is, honestly, inspiring,” said Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck. “They’ve got 10 Pro Stock cars under the roof there in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, a new driver coming into NHRA Pro Mod, and a slew of championship- contending sportsman teams they’re involved with. Plus, they support a number of different sanctions, series, and events. It’s hard to imagine a bigger footprint.”

This partnership continues Elite Motorsports’s long history with Drag Illustrated and Buck.

“If he’s [Buck] doing something, my company and my people will support it,” said Elite Motorsports Owner Richard Freeman. “When he called and asked me [to get involved], it was an immediate yes. I support his magazine, and I support him as a person and his family, and we’re always going to support his race.”

“Elite Motorsports is excited to join the World Series of Pro Mod as the official truck and trailer source of the event,” said Scott “Woody” Woodruff, Elite Motorsports Director of Branding & Motorsports. “Events like this are where you can find Elite Motorsports customers, and that’s why we are involved. We share the same passion and drive for racing that our customers have because we at Elite Motorsports are racers too.”

Elite Motorsports was founded in 2004 and offers a wide variety of semi-transporters, motor coaches, gooseneck and stacker trailers, specialty hospitality, and point-of-sale units. Additionally, Elite Motorsports supplies used high-performance engines, race cars and racing equipment for purchase.

“They also have the largest inventory of new and used trucks, trailers and racing equipment on the planet. Our racers and our fans are their customers, so the World Series of Pro Mod and Elite Motorsports represents a fantastic, synergistic relationship,” continued Buck.

Elite will be on-site with a variety of trucks and trailers March 3-5 at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

“We’ll have a truck and a trailer, if not multiple trucks and trailers [at the WSOPM] because we’re participating in the Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational,” said Freeman. “Then we’ll have our Pro Stock stuff there to test after the race the following week.”

“We’re excited to have them supporting WSOPM, have the whole team down here racing with us in the inaugural $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, and providing our team with some much-needed refuge and comfort during the biggest, richest Pro Mod drag race in the history of the known universe,” said Buck.

This extensive knowledge of the motorsports world by Elite allows them to fit their clients’ needs.

Tickets and event details can be found at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. Fans can livestream the event on FloRacing.com and will be able to rewatch all of the action on CBS Sports in April.