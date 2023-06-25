Elite Motorsports Makes Positive Moves In Norwalk With Multiple Round Wins

Elite Motorsports experienced the power in numbers today at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. Only one-tenth of a second separated the top rung of the ladder from the bottom in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Stock field, creating fierce competition among this incredibly talented pool of drivers. Four Elite Motorsports Pro Stock drivers made passes powerful enough to qualify in the top half of this impressive field – Erica Enders (No. 2), Troy Coughlin Jr. (No. 3), Aaron Stanfield (No. 4), and Cristian Cuadra (No. 6).

In the first round of Pro Stock competition, Elite Motorsports drivers Bo Butner and Fernando Cuadra Sr. made early exits against Dallas Glenn and Matt Hartford, respectively. In an all-Elite Round One matchup, Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker defeated C. Cuadra.

Stanfield faced Chris McGaha and got the win light in his Janac Brothers / JC3 Energy Camaro. Coughlin then faced the younger McGaha, Mason, who left first but Coughlin managed to outpace him for the win. Enders and her JHG / Melling Performance Camaro defeated Eric Latino in the final matchup of this exciting round of competition.

In the quarterfinals, Elite Motorsports Pro Stock machines made up half of the remaining field. Stanfield got the jump on Greg Anderson and held on to the lead to race his way into the semifinals, securing a spot in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty event in Denver. Glenn defeated five-time Pro Stock world champion Enders. She was ahead of him at 300 feet but she was down on speed by the eighth-mile marker.

Coughlin powered past his teammate Tucker in the quarterfinal round to join his teammate Stanfield in the semifinals where they would face Hartford and Glenn, respectively. Unfortunately for Team Elite, it would be Hartford and Glenn advancing to the final round of competition at Summit Motorsports Park, where No. 1 qualifier Hartford snagged the Wally.

In Pro Mod, Mason Wright returned after an incident in Chicago to qualify in the No. 13 position before making an early exit in the first round of competition. In Top Sportsman, No. 2 qualifier David Cuadra turned on one win light in eliminations.

The next event for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, July 14-16 in Denver.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.