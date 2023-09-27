Elite Motorsports Looks to Land Fifth Consecutive Victory at NHRA Midwest Nationals

Things are clicking at the right time for the talented drivers of Elite Motorsports, the largest professional team in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. They have their sights set on turning on multiple win lights this weekend at the NHRA Midwest Nationals at World Wide Technology Raceway, just outside of St. Louis. As the Elite fleet rolls into the “Gateway To The West” this weekend for the third race of the Countdown, anticipation levels are at an all-time high, which is great considering that these drivers work best under pressure.

This is a pinnacle event in the Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s version of the playoffs and five-time world champion Erica Enders is only four points out from the lead as she returns to one of her winningest tracks on the circuit. The reigning world champion has six Wallys from this facility including victories from the past four consecutive events. In her Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / SCAG Power Equipment Camaro, Enders has secured pole positions at every Countdown race so far, gathering valuable bonus points along the way. Her next win will make her the winningest woman in professional motorsports, an honor she would love to celebrate with the fans at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Troy Coughlin Jr.’s JEGS / White Castle Camaro has been powerfully consistent and the talented driver is eager to make some big moves this weekend. His teammate Aaron Stanfield is right behind him, literally and figuratively, as the two are currently fifth and sixth in points, respectively. Both skilled drivers have consistent cars and fans should expect standout performances from each of them.

Fan-favorite driver Bo Butner will not only be piloting his gorgeous Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro at the NHRA Midwest Nationals but he will also be competing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. Butner made an impressive qualifying performance last week demonstrating that the horsepower is there to push things forward in St. Louis.

Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker is enjoying every minute of his first time in the Countdown to the Championship behind the wheel of his Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer Camaro. After making some of the best passes of his burgeoning Pro Stock career two weeks ago in Reading, Pa., he’s feeling more confident with each run he makes.

The Cuadra Boys just celebrated their first family win as David Cuadra earned his first victory in the ultra-competitive Top Sportsman category last week in Charlotte. D. Cuadra was also the low qualifier of the event and he’s in a great position to ride that momentum into the winners circle again in St. Louis. His father, Fernando Cuadra Sr., and brothers, Fernando Jr. and Cristian, are determined to duplicate D. Cuadra’s success in the Pro Stock ranks. Their Corral Boots Pro Stock machines have been improving tremendously all season long.

In the FuelTech Pro Mod category, Mason Wright is returning to action at the helm of his Elite Motorsports Camaro. The talented driver looks forward to competing at World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time.

The entire Elite Motorsports team is making an appearance at the St. Louis Cardinals game on Saturday evening after they’ve finished qualifying for the day.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature one round at 6:00 p.m. CT on Friday, September 29, and the final two qualifying rounds on Saturday, September 30 at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, October 1.

