Elite Motorsports Fired Up for Stampede of Speed

The Elite Motorsports team is ready to take to the track this weekend for the Texas NHRA FallNationals, affectionately coined the “Stampede of Speed,” at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, just outside of Dallas. Elite Motorsports operates the largest professional team in drag racing with eight powerful Pro Stock machines in its arsenal.

Elite Motorsports pilot and five-time world champion Erica Enders is currently leading the points in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Countdown to the Championship, NHRA’s version of the playoffs. Enders has powered to the top of the ladder in the past three consecutive events, demonstrating that consistency is key in the Countdown. Enders won the Texas NHRA FallNationals in 2022 and her team is looking for a repeat.

Aaron Stanfield made some impressive Countdown moves at the most recent event in St. Louis, where he reached his first final round of the season. He is currently fifth in the championship standings. Right behind him in sixth place is Troy Coughlin Jr. Both talented Elite Motorsports drivers are working hard to improve their standings, and this weekend’s event will be key to Countdown success.

While 2017 Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner won in Super Stock at the Texas Motorplex in 1999, he’s looking for his first Pro Stock win at the iconic facility. With multiple wins across several NHRA drag racing categories, Butner’s experience and familiarity with the track will serve him well this weekend. The Pro Stock category is packed with heavy hitters, and rookie Jerry Tucker has managed to hold his own all season long with the help of his Elite Motorsports team. Tucker is originally from Oklahoma and would love nothing more than to get his first win at a track so close to home.

The Cuadra Boys are looking forward to being relatively close to home as well. The Mexico-based family team has been making more consistent passes in both Pro Stock and Top Sportsman. Patriarch Fernando Cuadra Sr. will be competing in Pro Stock alongside his sons Fernando Jr. and Cristian. David Cuadra will be seeking his second national event win in Top Sportsman.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 13, and the final two qualifying rounds on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 15.