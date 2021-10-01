Elite Motorsports, EliteHP Put Up Over $10,000 for Texas Bonus Program at NHRA Fall Nationals

The racing community continues to rally around next week’s Texas Stampede of Speed at the legendary Texas Motorplex outside Dallas. The week-long event that culminates with the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals is already being regarded as one of the sport’s richest weekends, and the team at Elite Motorsports and EliteHP are looking to pile on.

On top of a wide array of cash prizes and incentives already in place for the event, Elite Motorsports and EliteHP will be paying $2,000 to the Pro Stock low qualifier, $1,000 to the Pro Mod low qualifier and $1,000 to the Comp. Eliminator low qualifier. The winner and runner-up in Top Sportsman, Top Dragster, Super Stock and Stock will also earn an additional $750 and $250, respectively, for their efforts.

“First off, we’re really excited about what Andy Carter, NHRA and everyone involved in the Texas Stampede of Speed and the NHRA Fall Nationals are doing for the racers,” said Richard Freeman, owner of the Wynnewood, Oklahoma-based Elite Motorsports. “We’re a racer-based business – that’s who our customers are – so we appreciate what these guys are doing to put more money in racers’ pockets and we wanted to be a part of it.”

Along with the bonus money, Elite Motorsports and Elite HP, which is located in Fort Worth, Texas, will have a significant presence on the midway at the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals.

“We’re going to have a couple really nice coaches on display, some cars on display, parts for sale – the whole deal,” continued Freeman. “This is a part of the country that is really important to our business and, again, they’re pulling out all the stops at the Motorplex for this event and we want to support in every way that we can.”

Qualifying for the Texas NHRA Fall Nationals is set to begin Friday, October 8th, at 2 p.m. central time, with a special “Friday Night Live” qualifying program to kick off at 7 p.m. central.

