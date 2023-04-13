Elite Motorsports’ ‘Elite Eight’ Set for Success in Las Vegas

After an intense testing session in Tulsa, Okla. earlier this week, the Elite Motorsports Pro Stock team is feeling confident as they head to Las Vegas for the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals this weekend. Four-wide events are exciting for the fans and offer a unique set of challenges for even the most seasoned competitors. With eight Pro Stock machines in the Elite stable, this team will have an advantage in terms of valuable data across all four lanes at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Elite Motorsports team will enter the fourth event of the 2023 season with two No. 1 qualifiers, one win and one runner-up finish.

Troy Coughlin Jr. is on track for a standout performance in his JEGS.com / White Castle Camaro. The skillful driver won the season opener earlier this year in Gainesville, Fla., and is looking forward to parlaying that success into his first four-wide win. He got his first national event win in the sportsman ranks at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Super Comp category in 2009. Coughlin’s teammate Aaron Stanfield is no stranger to the four-wide format having reached the final round at this event in 2021. Stanfield was the No. 1 qualifier at this event last year and will be one to watch throughout the weekend. Bo Butner’s Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro has been looking great all season and the experienced driver knows this track better than most as he has multiple wins across multiple categories at this facility.

Five-time Pro Stock world champion Erica Enders has ten wins to her credit at this exemplary facility, more than any other professional driver in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. With two consecutive four-wide wins in Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022, the talented driver is eager to take to the track with her teammates including Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker as he gears up for his first four-wide race. Tucker has demonstrated an uncanny ability to adjust to the complexities of Pro Stock racing thus far and he knows that all eyes will be on him as he attempts this format for the first time.

The Cuadra Boys are creating quite a stir in the Pro Stock category this season. In Phoenix, Cristian Cuadra became the first Mexican-born driver to secure a No. 1 qualifier position in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. He and his brother, Fernando Cuadra Jr., have been racking up impressive round wins and can feel their first professional NHRA victory within reach. Their father, Fernando Cuadra Sr., has been testing this week and his sleek black Corral Boots Mustang is sure to be a contender in Las Vegas.

The competition in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Stock category is incredibly fierce this season and four-wide events are known to shake things up. The only certainty going into this fourth stop on the tour is that there are no certainties. The Elite Motorsports team must be prepared for infinite unknowns with their eyes open and their sleeves rolled up.

Pro Stock action at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals begins with qualifying on Friday, April 14 at 11:30 am PDT.