elite-motorsports-drivers-prepare-to-make-powerful-points-moves-in-bristol

Elite Motorsports Pro Stock standout Aaron Stanfield is looking forward to defending his title this weekend at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Stanfield emerged victorious at this event last year after defeating his teammate, five-time world champion Erica Enders, in the final round. He and the other eight Elite Motorsports Pro Stock drivers that make up the largest professional team in drag racing are focused on consistency and innovation as they prepare for the Thunder Valley Nationals. Enders has two wins to her credit at Bristol Dragway, and all eyes will be on the champ as she looks to make moves this weekend.

With only a few points separating many drivers in Pro Stock, this is one of the most competitive fields the sport has ever seen, and every pass will count as they race for victory at this fan-favorite event. Thunder Valley is nestled in the hills of Tennessee, creating a beautiful backdrop for the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and a thunderous roar as these powerful machines come to life. Each category will have four qualifying passes which mean teams will begin eliminations on Sunday from a position of strength as they utilize data from those four rounds.

Troy Coughlin Jr., the driver of the JEGS.com Camaro, has years of fond memories at Bristol Dragway, including celebrating his dad’s first Pro Stock win at the track when Coughlin was just 10 years old. He hopes to continue the family legacy by landing in the winners circle this weekend.

2017 Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner currently holds the track speed record in Thunder Valley (209.26 mph), and he’s looking forward to going rounds in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro. Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker is also poised to make some moves as he is currently just 19 points outside of the Top Ten. Tucker is competing in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge this weekend along with Stanfield, adding an extra layer of intensity to the event.

The Cuadra Boys – Fernando Cuadra Sr. and his sons, Fernando Cuadra Jr., Cristian Cuadra and David Cuadra – are all vying to be the first Pro Stock driver to bring a victory home to Leon, Mexico.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying in Pro Stock will feature two rounds at 4 and 7 p.m. ET on Friday, final qualifying on Saturday at 1 and 4:30 p.m., and eliminations at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday.