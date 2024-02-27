Connect with us

News

Elite Motorsports Continues Partnership with 2024 World Series of Pro Mod as Official Truck and Trailer Source

Published

Luke Nieuwhof photo

Elite Motorsports, the leading provider of motorsports transportation solutions, has reaffirmed its commitment to the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service by continuing as the official truck and trailer source for the 2024 event. 

The WSOPM, scheduled for March 1-3 at Bradenton Motorsports Park, will bring the best racers from seven different classes to compete for cash prizes plus bragging rights. Elite Motorsports owner Richard Freeman is looking forward to this year’s installment.

”Elite Motorsports is excited to continue supporting the World Series of Pro Mod,” stated Freeman. “We have a number of customers who will be involved in this event, and our business focuses on fulfilling travel needs in the motorsports community through our ever changing inventory of new and used high quality units.” 

Established in 2004, Elite Motorsports provides an extensive range of transportation solutions, including semi-transporters, motor coaches, gooseneck and stacker trailers, as well as specialty hospitality and point-of-sale units. The company also offers an impressive selection of new and used trucks, trailers, high-performance engines, race cars, and racing equipment for sale.

Wes Buck, the founder and editorial director of Drag Illustrated and WSOPM promoter, expressed thoughts for Elite Motorsports’ deep involvement in drag racing, highlighting the company’s passion and significant impact on the sport. 

“Richard Freeman and the entire Elite Motorsports team embody the spirit of drag racing with their unwavering passion and support for the sport,” said Buck. “It’s truly remarkable to witness how they’ve not only built a premier motorsports empire but have also dedicated themselves to nurturing the heart of drag racing. Richard’s enthusiasm for the sport is contagious, and his efforts to support teams across various levels showcase a commitment that goes beyond the racetrack.

Based in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, Elite Motorsports is the largest team in drag racing, housing Pro Stock and Mountain Motor Pro Stock cars. Moreover, this year, two Elite MMPS race cars are entered in the second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational.

“Elite Motorsports doesn’t just participate in drag racing; they elevate it, bringing a level of passion and dedication that resonates deeply with all of us who live and breathe this sport. Their support is a cornerstone that helps keep the forward momentum of drag racing in motion, and for that, we are immensely grateful,” added Buck.

In addition to the co-main events, Pro Mod and MMPS, the inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge, the Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship presented by FTI Performance, and the Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance classes will be contested.

For more information, check out www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans can livestream the event at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.

