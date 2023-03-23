Elite Motorsports Coming Out in Full Force at Final Arizona Nationals

Troy Coughlin Jr. is coming into the NHRA Arizona Nationals with the Pro Stock points lead thanks to a stupendous showing in Gainesville. After picking up a win and a No. 1 qualifier in the season opener, his JEGS.com Camaro is in a prime position to lead the pack this weekend at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. He will compete alongside his seven Elite Motorsports teammates as they battle it out in the ultra-competitive NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Pro Stock category. This will be the last NHRA event held at this iconic southwest stop on the tour, so every driver wants to get the final prize.

Coughlin will also get to compete in the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge wherein competitors who met each other in the semifinals at the last event on the tour will race for redemption in a rematch to take place during Saturday qualifying. The winners will not only receive a bonus purse, but they will also receive extra bonus points, meaning there’s a lot more than pride on the line in these rematches. Coughlin will face Dallas Glenn in this race-within-a-race.

Pro Stock standout Aaron Stanfield won the NHRA Arizona Nationals in 2022 against Coughlin. He’s looking for a repeat performance this weekend in his Janac Brothers / JC3 Energy Camaro.

Elite Motorsports Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker is looking forward to his second Pro Stock event after giving an impressive performance in Gainesville. Not only did he qualify for the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in a saturated field, but he also took out the reigning Pro Stock world champion, his teammate Erica Enders, in the first round of eliminations. He’s eager to turn on more win lights this week in Arizona.

Five-time world champion Enders is ready for redemption after a mechanical issue resulted in an uncharacteristically early exit for her in Gainesville. She has two wins to her name at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park and she is focused on getting a third this weekend in her JHG / Melling Performance Camaro. The driver of the other Camaro sponsored by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Bo Butner, has yet to get a Pro Stock win in Phoenix. He knows that this will be his last chance to score a victory at this facility and the stakes are high.

The Cuadra Boys – Fernando Cuadra Sr., Fernando Cuadra Jr. and Cristian Cuadra – are each hungry for a first Pro Stock victory. C. Cuadra achieved a new personal best elapsed time in Gainesville a couple of weeks ago, demonstrating how focused he is on improving his performance behind the wheel.