News

Elite Motorsports And Schwartz Machine Join Forces For A Thrilling New Partnership

Published

Elite Motorsports, the largest professional team in drag racing, announced a new partnership with leading contract machining company, Schwartz Machine. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, each known for their commitment to excellence and innovation, setting the stage for a thrilling chapter in the world of motorsports.

Since 1951, Schwartz Machine has been recognized as one of the leading contract machining companies in the Detroit area. They are known for their quality work and ability to take programs from prototype to production.

“We are excited to have Schwartz Machine join our team as a partner,” stated Elite Motorsports owner Richard Freeman. “You will see their logo throughout our racing programs as we will be working with them in an effort to continue to move our programs upward on and off the track.”

This collaboration is more than merely a sponsorship; it is a strategic alliance that will see Schwartz Machine play an important role in providing resources to enhance the performance and technical capabilities of Elite Motorsports’ fleet of Pro Stock cars. 

“Our goal is to bring added value to the racing programs at Elite Motorsports. The dedicated associates at Schwartz Machine will act as an extension and resource for their growing engine programs,” explained Tom Murray, the owner of Schwartz Machine. “We are going to do a lot of good on and off the track together, that’s what true partnerships are all about. We are really excited.”

This partnership signifies a shared vision for pushing the boundaries of performance and technology in Pro Stock racing. The Schwartz Machine logo will now adorn all of Elite Motorsports’ Pro Stock cars, creating a visual representation of the powerful synergy between the two entities. Elite Motorsports is working tirelessly to prepare for the 2024 season. The team will compete in the first-ever PRO Superstar Shootout in February, followed by the kickoff of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season in March.

