Elite HP, Elite Motorsports, Flying A Motorsports Among Returning Sponsors for 2022 MWDRS Season

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) presented by J&A Service is rolling into the 2022 season with a growing list of new partners and continued supporters alike, as the series announced today that Elite HP, Elite Motorsports, and Flying A Motorsports are all returning as series sponsors.

“This just shows that we are delivering on our word and providing a great product to allow these companies to grow,” said Keith Haney, founder and owner, MWDRS. “I’m proud of the platform we provide to our partners to help them reach their customers – our racers – in classes ranging from Pro Mod and Top Alcohol Funny Car to Jr. Dragsters.”

“We are very blessed to have a perfect retention rate of sponsors and new ones wanted to join the series,” added Ellen Eschenbacher, event marketing director, MWDRS. “We’ve had four new sponsors in just the last couple weeks. Our compact show format and the way we encourage the sponsors to come out and watch a race is a tremendous asset.”

Elite High Performance is the latest addition to Richard Freeman’s Elite family of companies in the drag racing world. Elite HP offers new and used race cars, race parts, tools, engines, pit accessories, and more, while Elite Motorsports sells new and used motor coaches, toterhomes, and used trailers. Learn more at EliteHP.com and EliteMotorsportsLLC.com.

Based in Cuba, Missouri, Flying A Motorsports has been serving the motorsports and performance RV world’s transportation needs since 1988. With a deep knowledge of what racers need, Flying A Motorsports helps connect race teams with the ideal new or used motorhomes, toterhomes, stacker trailers, and race trailers. View Flying A’s current inventory at FlyingAMotorsports.com.

“We do what we do to benefit the racers, our marketing partners, and our track partners,” Haney said. “As a series, we don’t get a dollar when we get to the track. Everything goes to the track and back to the racers. The continued support of companies like Elite HP, Elite Motorsports, and Flying A Motorsports proves that this model is working.”

While the series is still young – going into its sixth season – Haney and his team have quickly learned what it takes to develop mutually beneficial relationships with industry-leading businesses.

“Sponsors truly feel it is a partnership and not just a check,” Eschenbacher said. “It is very important to me to connect personally with each one. I send a pre-event email to our sponsors before every event to see who will be coming and to keep them posted on our needs, whether it is banners, decals, etc.”

In addition to reaching potential customers on site at the series’ eight events this season, MWDRS sponsors benefit from exposure on the series’ MAVTV shows and MAVTV Plus livestreams, as well as on the MWDRS social media pages and on MidWestDragRacingSeries.com.

The 2022 Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service season will kick off at the Xtreme Texas Nationals, March 17-19 at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas.

