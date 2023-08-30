Elite Fleet Ready to Race at U.S. Nationals

Elite Motorsports, the largest professional team in NHRA drag racing, is prepared to take to the track for the world’s biggest drag race, the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, this week at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Affectionately known as the “Big Go,” this is the final event of the regular season for competitors in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. Fans come from around the world to witness this cacophony of combustion as the best tuners and drivers come together for the ultimate showing of speed and power.

Reigning and five-time world champion Erica Enders has won the NHRA U.S. Nationals three times, tying her with Ashley Force as the female with the most professional wins at this iconic event. A victory this week in Indianapolis will make Enders the winningest woman in motorsports. She has two wins to her credit this season and is eager to reach this milestone moment in her career. At the most recent event in Brainerd, Minn., Enders won the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty specialty event for the first time.

Elite Motorsports driver Aaron Stanfield will be participating in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty Challenge thanks to a semifinal finish in Brainerd. He’s currently seventh in the points standings entering the last event of the regular season. With consistent performances throughout the season, he is ready to power his Janac Bros. / JC3 Energy Camaro to the winners circle. His teammate, Troy Coughlin Jr., has experienced winning the U.S. Nationals twice before – in Super Comp and Super Gas – and he would like nothing more than to add a Pro Stock victory to that list. Coughlin has already clinched his spot in the Countdown to the Championship and he’s currently fourth in the standings with his JEGS.com / White Castle Camaro.

2017 Pro Stock world champion Bo Butner and Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker are both chasing their first event wins of the season. They are sitting in 11th and 12th place, respectively. This week’s event will be incredibly important for both drivers to enter the Countdown to the Championship from a position of strength. Their teams have been laser-focused on gaining momentum in the notoriously competitive Pro Stock category.

The Cuadra Boys, featuring patriarch Fernando Cuadra Sr., and his sons, Fernando Jr. and Cristian, are going to be changing things up a bit this weekend. Fernando Sr. will take the wheel of the Corral Boots Mustang that Fernando Jr. has been piloting this season, while Fernando Jr. is going to operate the Camaro formerly driven by Jeg Coughlin Jr. The team has been working tirelessly to prepare both cars for this venture as they work to turn on more win lights for Team Elite.

In the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, Mason Wright will be competing in his Elite-powered Pro Mod machine. This is the first year for Wright to compete in the fan-favorite category.

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series competitors will have the opportunity to make five qualifying passes before eliminations begin on Monday, September 4, which will provide the Elite Motorsports team with valuable data that they can utilize for the entire fleet of Elite-powered Pro Stock machines. Pro qualifying kicks off on Friday, September 1 at 5:45 pm E.T.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.