Eliminations Underway at U.S. Street Nationals

In an effort to get ahead of potential rain on Sunday, race officials at the U.S. Street Nationals presented by M&M Transmission started eliminations Saturday at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The headlining PJS Racing Outlaw Pro Mod presented by FuelTech class completed two rounds, as did Energy Manufacturing Limited Drag Radial presented by Callies Performance.

“We’ve got two rounds of eliminations done in some of our classes and one round of eliminations in the rest of the classes,” said Victor Alvarez, track owner and promoter. “We’ll have eight cars left in all of the classes tomorrow to finish this race out. We have a little weather in the morning that we are hoping doesn’t come, but if it does, we’re prepared to still finish the race on time.

“It’s been fast,” Alvarez added. “The competition is insane at this level. Everybody is putting up a really good show and fighting to win. IF you haven’t been here this weekend, you’ve been missing out. You’ve got one more shot. Get out here tomorrow and see who’s going to win. We’re going to have bunch of people in this winner’s circle and we’re going to be giving them a ton of money.”

One round of eliminations was completed in PST Driveshafts Pro 275 presented by Pro Line Racing, Mickey Thompson Tires X275 presented by Precision Turbo & Engine, TRZ Motorsports Ultra Street presented by Motion Raceworks, SP Tools Limited 235 presented by ICE Ignition, Summit Racing Outlaw 632 presented by Rife Sensors, the N/T Shootout, the N/T Truck Shootout, and the index classes.

PRO MOD

Second-round results: Mark Micke 3.598 def. Tommy D’Aprile 3.644, Todd Tutterow 3.650 def. Scott Quesenberry 4.036, Stan Shelton 3.636 def. Rob Cox, Travis Harvey 3.643 def. Kenny Lang 3.865, Eric Gustafson 3.633 def. Derek Ward 3.65, Mike Decker Jr. 3.64 def. Joel Wensley 3.674, Ken Quartuccio 3.63 def. Craig Sullivan 3.707, Lyle Barnett 3.64 def. Brandon Pesz 3.747

PRO 275

First-round results: Mark Woodruff 3.797 def. Otto Schulz 9.47, Charlie Cooper 3.828 def. A Preston 3.859, Marcus Birt 3.861 def. Bill Lutz 4.424, Brian McGee 3.833 def. Manny Buginga 6.968, Jason Collins 3.801 def. Chad Opaleski 7.307, Eddie Harrison 3.905 def. Derek Menholt 7.814, Brylon Holder 3.868 def. Timothy Oros, Roger Holder 3.866 def. Nick Lacerenza 6.952 (.016 red)

X275

First-round results: Eric LaFerriere 4.214 def. Brad Medlock 4.557, Jordan Brandon 4.253 def. Charlie Johnson 10.938, Mark Meiering 4.203 def. Jimmy Curtis, Grady Underwood 6.525 def. Eric Jarvis, Frank Mewshaw 4.249 def. Alton Clements 4.461, Ryan Milliken 4.234 def. Derek Cooper 5.129, Ron Rhodes 4.202 def. Brian Brooks 4.452 (.008 red), Sean Lyon 4.297 (.007 red) def. John McDonough 14.636 (.109 red)

LIMITED DRAG RADIAL

Second-round results: Greg Blevins Jr. 3.887 def. Ernie Dampier 3.935, Jamie Hancock 3.922 def. Huston Dial 4.529, Rob Goss 3.967 def. Kevin Young 3.931, Chad Henderson 3.939 def. Paul Gargus 3.902, Steven Halprin 3.994 def. Mitch Mika 8.055, Shane Stack 3.988 def. Ziff Hudson 12.415, Carlton Thompson 4.786 def. Kenny Hubbard, Larry Salvator 5.71 def. Matt Bell 7.051

ULTRA STREET

First-round results: Shawn Pevlor 4.479 def. Haley James 4.56, Paul Burchill 4.566 def. David Hutnick 10.357, Jessie Coulter 8.449 def. Don Coyman, Billy Smith 4.633 def. Mike Freeman 4.547, Alex Hays 4.613 def. Jason Spina 4.534, James Taal 4.559 def. Terry Wilson 4.762 (.008 red), Brian Keep 4.516 def. Kieffer Simpson 8.291, Ray Cox 4.514 def. Stephen Barrett

LIMITED 235

First-round results: Bill Kubiac 11.352 def. Jason Anderson, Paul Ancherson 6.197 def. Kurt Welfel, Brad Schehr 4.935 def. Jeremy Gray 5.199, Eddie Ramirez 4.984 def. Brandon Simmons 5.226, Louie Filippides 4.945 def. John Paterno 5.318, Tom Brown 5.231 def. TJ Strange 5.27, Dean Fluhart 5.107 def. Joseph Guertin 5.305, Troy Pirez Sr. 5.088 def. Jason Mack 9.168

OUTLAW 632

First-round results: Jacob Naumann 4.23 def. Calvin Hornes Jr. 4.982, Kyle Salminen 4.331 def. JR Akins 10.71, Jason Ventura 4.353 def. 4.494, Chris Holdorf 4.374 def. Robert Remek 4.765, Patrick Patterson 4.45 def. William Ward 5.226, Mark Hoagland 7.416 def. Bill Hennen, Mike Fiorelli 4.291 def. Rob Stillwell 4.525

Eliminations will continue Sunday morning with a scheduled 9 a.m. start time. The index classes will hit the track first starting with 7.50 Index, while Outlaw 632, Pro Mod, and the drag radial classes will follow. For a detailed schedule and results, visit the Bradenton Motorsports Park Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/BradentonMotorsportsPark.

