Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Eliminations Postponed at NHRA New England Nationals, To Be Completed at Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol

Published

Due to inclement weather, the balance of the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals has moved and will now take place as part of this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, which takes place Friday-Sunday at Bristol Dragway.

“We appreciate all of the tremendous fans that came out to the track and packed New England Dragway this weekend despite all of the various weather conditions,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “This certainly wasn’t the end result we were hoping for, but we are thankful for the support from the passionate fanbase in the New England area and we look forward to returning to Epping next year.”

The first round of eliminations from Epping in Top Fuel and Funny Car will now take place during the second qualifying round in Bristol at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

The second round of eliminations will run during the third qualifying session at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bristol. The semifinals will run between qualifying sessions on Saturday, with the finals of the NHRA New England Nationals in Top Fuel and Funny Car slated to run during the final qualifying session at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bristol Dragway.

In both nitro categories, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge will run concurrent with the semifinals and finals on Saturday in Bristol, as a driver in each class will win twice on Saturday. The fields in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle have already been set for the challenge in Bristol.

Eliminations in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports from New England Dragway will also take place during qualifying on Friday and Saturday in Bristol.

For Sunday and Monday ticket holders at New England Dragway, the NHRA credit policy will be in effect for next year’s NHRA New England Nationals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.