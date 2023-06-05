Eliminations Postponed at NHRA New England Nationals, To Be Completed at Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol

Due to inclement weather, the balance of the 10th annual NHRA New England Nationals has moved and will now take place as part of this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, which takes place Friday-Sunday at Bristol Dragway.

“We appreciate all of the tremendous fans that came out to the track and packed New England Dragway this weekend despite all of the various weather conditions,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “This certainly wasn’t the end result we were hoping for, but we are thankful for the support from the passionate fanbase in the New England area and we look forward to returning to Epping next year.”

The first round of eliminations from Epping in Top Fuel and Funny Car will now take place during the second qualifying round in Bristol at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

The second round of eliminations will run during the third qualifying session at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Bristol. The semifinals will run between qualifying sessions on Saturday, with the finals of the NHRA New England Nationals in Top Fuel and Funny Car slated to run during the final qualifying session at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bristol Dragway.

In both nitro categories, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge will run concurrent with the semifinals and finals on Saturday in Bristol, as a driver in each class will win twice on Saturday. The fields in Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle have already been set for the challenge in Bristol.

Eliminations in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Type A Motorsports from New England Dragway will also take place during qualifying on Friday and Saturday in Bristol.

For Sunday and Monday ticket holders at New England Dragway, the NHRA credit policy will be in effect for next year’s NHRA New England Nationals.

