Eliminations Postponed At Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals, To Be Completed At Mo-Kan Dragway

Photo by Jason Dunn, Nubs Photography

In a twist of fate that left drag racing fans and competitors alike in anticipation, the Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals eliminations were rained out at Kearney Raceway Park. Officials have announced that the race will be shifted to the iconic Mo-Kan Dragway during the 6th Annual Funny Car Chaos event.

“Well race fans, a tough call, but all we can do is the best we can with what we’ve got and what we’ve got is a wet race track and plummeting temperatures at Kearney Raceway Park,” said Funny Car Chaos officials. “With that, safety first, the race today is done. The A, B and C Fields and 24 qualified cars will now be contested during Q1,Q2 and Q3 of our event September 1-2nd at Mo-Kan Dragway.

“Kearney – thank you for your hard work, and we’re sorry Mother Nature had other plans. Mo-Kan, we’ll see you Labor Day Weekend for two races in one!” officials continued.

The Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals, the fifth stop on tour, had 33 Funny Cars pre-entered, marking it as a pivotal race for nearly all of the racers in the Top 10. The point battle was close, leading into Nebraska, and this postponement only adds to the tension.

The Fourth Annual Funny Car Chaos Nationals featured two Funny Car qualifying sessions on Friday night, with a third qualifying session Saturday afternoon prior to eliminations. Defending series Champion Kirk Williams qualified number one in the Rodak’s Custom Coffee ‘A’ Field. Steve Griboski, a force to be reckoned with, qualified number one in the AlkyDigger ‘B’ Field. Danny Smith, a crowd favorite, qualified number one in the Wulff Pumps ‘C’ Field.

Despite the rain check, the series is far from over. The Funny Car Chaos tour will be burning rubber next at Albuquerque Dragway on July 28-29. The stakes are high, the competition is fierce, and the excitement is palpable.

If fans are unable to attend one of the finals event, they can stream all the action of Funny Car Chaos’ official livestream partner, FloRacing.com.

