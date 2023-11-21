El Bandido Yankee Tequila Partners with Drag Illustrated for Burromax Minibike Giveaway, Named Official Tequila of ‘After Hours’ Party

Drag Illustrated is excited to announce its partnership with El Bandido Yankee Tequila for the highly anticipated Drag Illustrated ‘After Hours’ party, as well as a must-enter giveaway at the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show.

Not only has El Bandido Yankee Tequila partnered with Drag Illustrated After Hours, but it has been named the official tequila of the must-attend party, set to be once again held at INVY Nightclub on Thursday, Dec. 7.

“Annually, this is the biggest event of the PRI Show, in my opinion, and there’s nothing that even comes close to the same kind of exposure,” said “Flyin’ Ryan” Oehler, El Bandido Yankee Tequila brand ambassador. “We’re all about having a good time, and [El Bandido] is also highly involved in racing, so the two together were a perfect match.”

VIP guests will have the exclusive opportunity to sample El Bandido during a tasting at INVY starting at 7 pm. Once the party officially starts, guest DJ Brandi Cyrus will make an appearance at the turntables to provide a soundtrack for the night.

“We’ve been looking to partner with a DJ as El Bandido, and we can’t wait to see Brandi Cyrus in action,” said Oehler.

El Bandido Yankee Tequila brings to the table its commitment to quality, authenticity, and tradition. Crafted from the finest blue Weber agave, El Bandido Yankee’s tequilas (Blanco and Reposado) are a testament to the brand’s dedication to creating an ultra-premium spirit that’s both delicious and accessible. As confirmed by the Tequila Matchmaker’s Confirmed Additive-Free program, these tequilas are all natural and 100% additive-free.

“We are also celebrity-owned by former Green Bay Packer Jim Bob Morris, as well as Chris Chelios, who is a Chicago Blackhawks Hall of Famer,” stated Oehler.

The spotlight shines on Master Distiller Karina Rojo, who leads the charge in handcrafting El Bandido Yankee’s tequilas. With over 50% of El Viejito’s employees being women, El Bandido Yankee stands as a proud partner in celebrating and cultivating the role of women in the highest echelons of tequila making.

In addition to the After Hours collaboration, Drag Illustrated is partnering with El Bandido, Worldwide Bearings, and Smith Systems to giveaway a 1600-model Burromax mini bike.

“Plus, we’re going to have at least two, if not three Pro Stock bikes on display throughout the PRI show,” continued Oehler. “We’re going to have promo girls with us, and we’re going to be doing a giveaway program throughout the various booths that we’re on display.”

Drag Illustrated After Hours is set for Thursday, December 7, with early VIP access beginning at 7 pm while general admission begins at 9 p.m.