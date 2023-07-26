Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Eight Star Riders Set For NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout At Sonoma Raceway

Published

The eight-bike field is set for the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout are set, with the standouts in the first callout specialty for the two-wheeled category set to grab the spotlight as part of this weekend’s 35th annual Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals at picturesque Sonoma Raceway.

The event is the final race in the NHRA’s famed three-race Western Swing and the eight riders in the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout are determined to put on a show. Gaige Herrera earned the top seed, giving him the first pick in the specialty race, while the riders seeded second through eighth are Hector Arana Jr., multi-time world champ Eddie Krawiec, reigning world champ Matt Smith, Steve Johnson, Angie Smith, rookie Chase Van Sant and Marc Ingwersen.

It’s an impressive lineup in the unique specialty event, which starts with the actual callout on Friday at 7:45 p.m. PT on stage on the starting line. Herrera will select his first-round opponent, getting his pick of seven other rider. If Arana Jr. isn’t called out, he will get the next pick, followed by Krawiec until all first-round matchups are set.

The winning rider who makes the quickest run in the opening round will also get a chance to select their semifinal opponent, with a bonus purse and major bragging rights on the line in the finals.

The first round of the NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout takes place at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the semifinals at 2:15 p.m. and the finals at 3:40 p.m. A special broadcast highlighting the specialty race will take place at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Herrera, who is also the points leader on the strength of five wins in seven PSM race, is looking forward to the specialty race as he gears up for a big weekend. The standout also won the first two races in the NHRA’s Western Swing, giving him the chance to become the first rider in Pro Stock Motorcycle history to sweep the three races. His first focus, though, is trying to come up with a win in the bonus race on Saturday on his Vance & Hines/Mission Foods Suzuki.

“It’s going to be a busy weekend in Sonoma, for sure,” Herrera said. “Sonoma is always a fast track, and it’s going to be good. I’m excited, and the whole class is tightening up. Everyone is stepping it up, and it’s good for the class, and I’m really excited to be part of and race in the callout.”

One rider who will get called out in the opening round is A. Smith, but she’s just as eager to participate on her Denso Auto Parts Buell, especially with Pro Stock Motorcycle getting a major spotlight with the specialty race.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I wish I could have been a little higher in the Callout, but at the end of the day, we’ve got all to race for it anyway,” Smith said. “I feel like we’ll all be ready. You never know how it’s going to go, but I feel like Vance & Hines is going to call out the (Matt Smith Racing) team. I think it brings excitement and emphasis to our class, so it’s going to be cool and really interesting. You will definitely see how much horsepower everyone has.”

2023 NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle All-Star Callout Final Standings

1.   Gaige Herrera

2.   Hector Arana Jr.

3.   Eddie Krawiec

4.   Matt Smith

5.   Steve Johnson

6.   Angie Smith

7.   Chase Van Sant

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8.   Mark Ingwersen

(Note: Herrera will get the first selection for the opening round, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until matchups are set.)

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.