Eight Points Races, ProStars Specialty Race Return for 2022 PDRA Schedule 

The Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) will return to all six tracks it visited this season in 2022, as the all-eighth-mile series announced its 2022 schedule today during the drivers meeting at the Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger. The 2022 PDRA schedule is made up of eight national events and the second annual Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars specialty race. All events will be held on the same weekends they were held this season.

“This season, we hit on a schedule that works well for our racers, fans, sponsors and track partners,” said Tyler Crossnoe, race director, PDRA. “We’re building on the success we had this year by returning to the same markets on the same weekends in 2022. This consistency will help racers and fans alike lock these events into their racing schedules as the series continues to grow.”

The PDRA will begin its ninth season with its traditional season opener, the East Coast Nationals, April 7-9 at GALOT Motorsports Park. The tour will continue with sophomore stops at Beech Bend Raceway Park for the second annual Doorslammer Derby, April 28-30, and Summit Motorsports Park for the second annual American Doorslammer Challenge, May 26-28.

Moving into the summer months, the PDRA will continue on to longtime host tracks. Maryland International Raceway will host the North vs. South Shootout, June 23-25, and Virginia Motorsports Park (VMP) will hold the first of its three PDRA events, the Summer Shootout on July 14-16.

VMP will also host the second annual Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars race on July 30 as part of its Night of Fire. The shootout event is a special non-points race for the top eight racers in ProStars points.

After hosting its first PDRA event this season, Pennsylvania’s Maple Grove Raceway will again host the Northern Nationals, August 11-13.

A late-summer break will build anticipation for the final two events of the season, DragWars, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at GALOT Motorsports Park, and the Brian Olson Memorial World Finals, Oct. 13-16 at VMP.

“We’re proud to work with these six tracks to provide a safe, fast environment for our racers to pursue their goals and put on a show for the fans,” Crossnoe said. “Our racers deserve to race at world-class racetracks like those on our 2022 schedule.”

2022 PDRA Schedule

April 7-9 – East Coast Nationals – GALOT Motorsports Park – Benson, NC

April 28-30 – Doorslammer Derby – Beech Bend Raceway Park – Bowling Green, KY

May 26-28 – American Doorslammer Challenge – Summit Motorsports Park – Norwalk, OH

June 23-25 – North vs. South Shootout – Maryland International Raceway – Budds Creek, MD

July 14-16 – Summer Shootout – Virginia Motorsports Park – Dinwiddie, VA

July 30 – ProStars* – Virginia Motorsports Park – Dinwiddie, VA

August 11-13 – Northern Nationals – Maple Grove Raceway – Mohnton, PA

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 – DragWars – GALOT Motorsports Park – Benson, NC

Oct. 13-16 – World Finals – Virginia Motorsports Park – Dinwiddie, VA

*non-points specialty race

For more information on the 2022 PDRA tour, visit www.PDRA660.com

