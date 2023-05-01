Eight Drivers Set for NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout as Part of NHRA’s Return to Route 66 Raceway

Connect with us

The field is set for the first-ever NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout, which will take place on Saturday, May 20 as part of the NHRA’s return to Chicago at the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway.

The unique specialty race pits eight standouts against in a marquee attraction at the first race in Chicago since 2019, and there is a distinct KB Titan Racing versus Elite Motorsports theme heading into the shootout where big money and bragging rights will be on the line.

Four cars from each of the two teams make up the eight-car lineup and the addition of a distinctive callout format will add even more excitement to the Pro Stock All-Star Callout. Dallas Glenn is seeded first, followed by teammates Matt Hartford and Kyle Koretsky. Elite Motorsports standouts Aaron Stanfield, Troy Coughlin Jr., Cristian Cuadra and defending world champ Erica Enders fill up the next four slots, followed by KB Titan’s Camrie Caruso to round out the field.

Glenn will get the first selection to call out his opening-round opponent, followed by Hartford and down the line until the first-round matchups are set. Following what should be a thrilling opening round, the driver who makes the quickest winning run will select their semifinal opponent, locking in the other matchup.

Factoring in the natural rivalries in the class, along with the callout dynamic for the specialty race, the drivers can’t wait to compete in Chicago.

“We don’t who we’re going to pick yet, but it’s a very serious thing,” Hartford said. “The amount of money that’s up for grabs, it’s a big deal. If we can pick up some extra spending money from these bonus races, we definitely want to.”

The opening round of the NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout takes place at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, May 20, followed by the semifinals at 3:15 p.m. and the final round at 4:55 p.m. CT. A special broadcast highlighting the callout takes place from 4-5 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) on Sunday, May 21.

The field is loaded with standout performers, including the five-time world champ Enders, as well as the current points leader in Glenn. Stanfield enjoyed his best season a year ago, winning three races, while Coughlin and Caruso have each posted victories in 2023. Cuadra earned his first career No. 1 qualifier this season, as has Hartford, who has been the top qualifier the past two races. Koretsky is also a top performer, finishing in the top five each of the past two seasons.

The NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout marks one of the many highlights in NHRA’s return to Chicago for the first time in four years. It marks the sixth of 21 events during the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season, with all the top stars in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle set to make their highly-anticipated return to Route 66 Raceway.

The Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge bonus for the nitro classes and Pro Stock Motorcycle will take place on Saturday as well in a weekend loaded with events. That all leads into eliminations on Sunday, where stars in all four professional categories will look to earn an early-season victory.

Qualifying opens on Friday, May 19 at 5 p.m. CT, leading into qualifying at 1 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Eliminations begin at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 21. All the action from the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance will also be featured on FS1, including qualifying shows on Friday and Sunday, and action from eliminations on Sunday.

Tickets for the Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance are on sale now at NHRA.com/tickets. For more information about NHRA, visit www.NHRA.com.

2023 NHRA Pro Stock All-Star Callout Final Standings

1.   Dallas Glenn
2.   Matt Hartford
3.   Kyle Koretsky
4.   Aaron Stanfield
5.   Troy Coughlin Jr.
6.   Cristian Cuadra
7.   Erica Enders
8.   Camrie Caruso

(Note: Glenn will get the first selection for the opening round, followed by the next-highest seeded driver until matchups are set.)

