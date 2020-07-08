Edelbrock, Pat Musi Racing Engines Announce 723 HP Crate Engine

Edelbrock, the manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket performance parts, in conjunction with Pat Musi Racing Engines, has announced a new high-performance crate engine offering.

Featuring 555 cubic inches, 723 horsepower, and 652 ft-lbs of torque (with Pro-Flo 4 XT EFI), the engine is built by legendary engine builder Pat Musi. High-performance parts are also provided by Edelbrock, including CNC-ported cylinder heads manufactured at the new Edelbrock Race Center in North Carolina.

“We see our relationship with Pat Musi and our involvement in the new Race Center as key elements to our future growth,” Edelbrock CEO Don Barry said. “We can’t think of a better organization to ally ourselves with than Musi Racing. Their reputation for building high performance, reliable engines is legendary.”

The new Edelbrock-Musi 555 crate engine, built by Pat Musi, comes in three configurations: AVS2 Carbureted, Pro-Flo 4 EFI, and Pro-Flo XT EFI.

“Edelbrock is known for their street performance and we are proud of the track record we’ve built with our racing engines,” Musi said. “I have the first prototype 555 engine installed in my personal ‘67 Camaro, the car I started racing with. It hauls ass down the track and has been trouble-free for over 10 years.”

With every 555 crate engine purchase, buyers also receive a one-on-one call with Musi to discuss the customer’s setup, a certificate of authenticity signed by Musi, and exclusive 555 owners club decals.

Comments