Edelbrock Group Sponsors Rick Ware Racing’s Clay Millican-driven Top Fuel Dragster for NHRA Las Vegas

Edelbrock Group is excited to announce Edelbrock and COMP Cams as the primary sponsor on the Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus NHRA Top Fuel (T/F) Dragster driven by Clay Millican at the upcoming NHRA Nevada Nationals at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, October 27-30.

Founded in Memphis, Tennessee, COMP Cams’ partnership with Millican reaches back to his grassroots beginnings as a young drag racer from nearby Drummonds, Tennessee. It is a long-standing relationship that has withstood the test of time since his early amateur Super Gas days through his six IHRA T/F titles, and his pursuit of an NHRA title. Millican’s tenacity and passion align with the competitive spirit of the Edelbrock Group, and it is proud to honor his commitment with a sponsorship at the exciting Nevada Nationals.

“Clay is not only a hometown hero and personal friend but also the type of loyal partner any company would be proud to have,” Drag Racing Engine Builder Salesman Buggy Johnson said. “Clay did it the hard way coming up through the ranks, and COMP has been with him since the beginning. It’s exciting to see this new partnership between RWR and Stringer Performance. We’re proud to be able to play a part.”

“Clay is a great friend to the Edelbrock Group family. We are excited and honored to be able to commemorate our friendship by flying the COMP Cams and Edelbrock colors on the Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus Top Fuel car. He and Doug Stringer have been terrific partners for many years,” Edelbrock Group Chief Commercial Officer Chris Douglas said in a statement.

The RWR dragster will be wrapped in a black motif with red and gray accent striping. The COMP Cams logo will be prominent on one side while Edelbrock will have top billing on the other.

“I’m excited after seeing the renderings. It is going to be one sinister-looking hot rod with three of the most loyal sponsors in drag racing displayed together,” Millican stated. “I’m so humbled to have such terrific partners that I can call friends. I can’t wait to get in and stomp on that loud pedal!”

After the conclusion of the Nevada Nationals, the dragster will be on display in the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) booth during the Specialty Equipment Manufacturing Association (SEMA) Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 1-5. The SEMA Show is the automotive aftermarket’s largest trade show. PRI is focused specifically on the racing sector of the aftermarket. Clay Millican will make an appearance in the Edelbrock Group booth during the show to meet fans and sign autographs.