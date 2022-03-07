Edelbrock Group® & Musi Racing Engines Making Big Power In 2022

The Edelbrock Group® is excited to announce the continued partnership with Musi Racing Engines.

“We are thrilled to continue this long-time partnership”, stated Chris Douglas, Chief Commercial Officer for Edelbrock Group. “Pat Musi has a reputation in the industry for winning and excellence, as

do we. It makes us perfect partners. Our Edelbrock Race Center, located within Pat’s engine shop continues to support key elements of our growth strategy. We are excited to see what develops over the year.”

Pat Musi is equally as excited about the continued partnership. “2022 is shaping up to be the best year yet of the Edelbrock/Musi partnership”, said Pat. “We have a lot of momentum on the racing and engine building programs, and we’re in position to capitalize on the hard work that has been put in over the last few years to build the foundation of the Edelbrock Race Center. I can’t wait to see where we’re able to take this partnership.”

The Musi/Edelbrock partnership began over 20 years ago when industry pioneers, Vic Edelbrock and Pat Musi, teamed up to develop the first 555 prototype. This engine, known today as the Edelbrock- Musi 555 Crate Engine has continually been one of Edelbrock’s most in-demand and high-performing crate engines.

Currently, Edelbrock offers three configurations of the Edelbrock-Musi 555 Crate Engine: AVS2 Carbureted, Pro-Flo 4 EFI, and Pro-Flo 4 XT EFI. From the precision manufacturing of Edelbrock cylinder heads and COMP Cams valvetrain components, to Pat’s EFI tuning expertise and advanced testing capabilities, every crate engine that is developed and built by Musi/Edelbrock stands on 50+ years of Musi’s championship engine building experience and 150+ combined years of Edelbrock Group’s engineering, R&D and manufacturing resources.

There are many more exciting things coming from Musi/Edelbrock in 2022. The first of which is the Grand Opening/Open House of Pat’s new Racing Center in Mooresville, NC. More information regarding this event will be released soon.