Early NHRA Rookie of the Year Favorite Camrie Caruso Continues Strong Pro Stock Debut

Racing at the iconic Gatornationals Pro Stock driver Camrie Caruso continued to make history and improve as she ran to her second consecutive quarterfinal finish. In only her third start Caruso raced her Right Trailers Chevrolet Camaro to the No. 7 qualifier, equaling her best professional qualifying effort. Her qualifying pass of 6.516 seconds was the quickest run of her career in a very competitive Pro Stock field that saw national record runs at the top of the pack.

“This kind of performance we have seen this weekend is crazy. I didn’t think we would run 6.40s any time soon. We are getting there and that 6.49 was big for us,” said Caruso. “My first couple of national events were a little overwhelming. I am getting more comfortable and the team is making progress. We are getting more confident every race.”

ADVERTISEMENT



The first round was a replay of the opening race of the NHRA Arizona Nationals, when Caruso squared off with Cristian Cuadra. For the second time Caruso saw the glow of a win light as her Right Trailers Camaro crossed the finish line. This win was special since she once again improved on her personal best elapsed time and speed in the victory. Her winning time of 6.491 seconds at 213.10 mph was a dramatic improvement and showed the power her Titan Racing Engine program was generating for the rookie driver.

It was déjà vu all over again for the 24-year-old driver as she faced Kyle Koretsky in the quarterfinals. Two weeks ago she came up just short of advancing to the semifinals and today she was focused on continued improvement. Unfortunately for Caruso Koretsky made the quickest run of the round and outran Caruso who slowed slightly. The margin was 6.491 seconds to 6.548 seconds at over 210 mph.

“We are working to get past the second round and keep building this consistency. The guys have done a great job on their end and I am still working on my routine. They give me a great car. There are a few things I need to work on and I think we will be golden,” said Caruso.

As the young driver leaves Gainesville Raceway she will head to the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals looking at a new challenge but with the support of a strong contingent of marketing partners. Right Trailers was the primary sponsor this weekend and will continue to ride with her as an associate sponsor the rest of the season joined by Global Emissions Systems Inc. (GESi®), NGK Spark Plugs, VP Racing Lubricants and Powerbuilt Tools.

The early favorite for NHRA Rookie of the Year will leave the third race of the season in the Top Ten and with momentum.

Comments