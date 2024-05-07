Dystany Spurlock Dishes on Dreams, Drag Racing and Pro Stock Motorcycle Debut on ‘The Racing Business’

In the latest episode of “Drag Illustrated: The Racing Business,” host Jason Dukes dives into the fast-paced world of motorsports with Dystany Spurlock, a rising star whose dedication and strategic approach to her racing career are as dynamic as her performance on the track. Spurlock, who has been turning heads with her formidable presence online and on the track, shared insights into her current projects and the intricate dance of sponsorships that propel the motorsports industry forward.

Dystany Spurlock is gearing up for a major professional debut in motorcycle racing, a moment she has meticulously planned to ensure maximum impact. Her plans were originally to enter the NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, but she explained timing is everything.

“This year is supposed to be huge. I’ve been working towards this forever, and to be able to do it under my own power, on my own vehicle, is amazing,” Spurlock enthused about her upcoming races. She’s set her sights on Virginia Motorsports Park, her home track, for a debut that’s not just about racing but marking her territory in the professional realm.

Understanding and navigating sponsorships is crucial in the motorsports world, a theme Spurlock emphasized throughout her conversation with Dukes. She highlighted the importance of knowing the business side of racing, especially how to secure and manage partnerships effectively. “Most of my partnerships came to me, which is great, but it’s not always that way. Continue to reach out to companies you want to be a part of, and also make sure you represent them as a company,” she advised.

In a unique twist to the conversation, the importance of health and wellness in ensuring the longevity of motorsports careers was brought up. Spurlock echoed the sentiment of the show’s introduction about maintaining health checks, underlying it with her personal commitment to self-care. “The more you take care of yourself, the more you find out. It’s better than not knowing,” she shared, underscoring the necessity of being fit both mentally and physically for the challenges of racing.

Beyond her solo endeavors, Spurlock is also engaging in a competitive yet friendly rivalry with her boyfriend in the XDA series. This personal and professional overlap brings an interesting dynamic to her racing career. “We’re going to be going head-to-head. It’s something people have always asked about—who’s faster, who’s better. Well, we’re going to find out,” Spurlock said with a laugh, highlighting the spirited competition.

Spurlock’s substantial online following is no accident. Her approach to social media involves sharing authentic, behind-the-scenes content that resonates with fans and sponsors alike. “Just be authentic. I am who I am, whether I’m at a race, at home, or eating dinner. I can’t fake it,” she stated, offering a glimpse into her strategy for maintaining visibility and engagement in the digital age.

As Dystany Spurlock gears up for a season that promises to be as strategic as it is thrilling, her insights on professional growth, health, and digital savviness in motorsports paint the picture of a racer who’s as thoughtful about her career off the track as she is fiercely competitive on it.

This story was originally published on May 7, 2024.

