Dylan Hough Wins Tuesday American Dragster Shootout at the Moser Spring Fling Million

Advanced Product Design Time Trial Tuesday set the stage for the week at the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Racers were given the opportunity to dial in their cars and prepare to take on over 650 entries on property.

The test and tune session ran in conjunction with the eliminations of a 32-Car Shootout made up of both west and east coast talent battling it out for a 2023 American Race Cars rolling chassis custom-painted by Todd’s Extreme, valued at $60,000.

A ladder was set at eight racers that included Shane Thompson, Dustin Long, Dylan Hough, Don Sefton, Shane Molinari, Andy Taylor, Gary Williams, and Colton Aragon. Hough used an .011 package to knock out Sefton, while Molinari used a substantial advantage on the tree over Taylor. Thompson was .003 at the hit over Long, and Williams scored a spot in the semifinals after eliminating Aragon.

In the semifinals, Williams put up a .008 and took .010 at the stripe over Thompson, while Hough ran it dead-on four to the redlight of Molinari. Hough previously had a runner-up finish in a 30K race at the 2021 and Williams a perennial Fling Shootout specialist. 

Hough scored the first big check of the week as Williams turned it just .002 red in the final round, taking home the 2023 Todd’s Extreme custom-painted American Race Cars rolling dragster.

Event coverage will include live timing, starting line camera, finish line instant replay camera, exclusive interviews, and in-car footage streamed live on the BangShift.com free to the viewer courtesy of Hoosier Tire and JEGS Performance.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word VEGAS to 41372 for race updates.

