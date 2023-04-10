Dylan Hough Wins FTI/Laris $100,000 Saturday at the Moser Spring Fling Million

The final day of the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries at Las Vegas Motor Speedway saw the continuation of the combined Laris Motorsports Insurance Thursday and FTI Performance Saturday $100,000-to-win event. First round and the buyback round of the 671 entry event were run on Thursday, and Saturday kicked off with the second round.

In the Laris Motorsports Insurance Pro final, Dennis Paz captured his first win in his copper Super Stock El Camino against Justin Lamb who turned it just .002 red in his Super Stock Cobalt. Paz earned a $2,000 Pro Bonus, a custom Pro trophy, and entered eliminations of the super pro field the following round.

The five remaining drivers on the ladder included Jeff Verdi, Dennis Paz, Dylan Hough, Jason Lynch, and Don Sefton. Verdi was .008 to Lynch’s .009 with Lynch taking .001 to run dead-on 1 to the dead-on 3 of Verdi. Paz let go .017 to have a .015 advantage on the tree over Hough but bowed out by way of a double breakout. Sefton clicked it off early on the bye run.

In the semifinals, Sefton was .008 and .013 ahead at the stripe for the win over Lynch, while Hough was .016 on the solo.

It was Hough that parked it in the winner’s circle for the last big check of the weekend in the all west coast final. He was .011 and dead-on eight in the final against the .004 redlight of Don Sefton. Hough also won the first day of the event during the 32-Car Dragster Shootout, taking home the 2023 American roller.

The next stop of the Fling Race Series tour is just two weeks away at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, NC for the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries April 25-29. East Coast Flingers will run for a $15,000 warm-up and three $50,000 races.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word GALOT to 41372 for race updates.

