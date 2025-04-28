Dustin Smiley Clinches Wiseco $50,000 at the Strange Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA

The final Wiseco Performance Products $50,000 day at the Strange Engineering Spring Fling presented by OPTIMA Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park saw nearly 400 entries chase down the last remaining Fling hardware and big check of the week.

Dustin Smiley, Howard Westbury, Zac Fulcher, AJ Currie, Jeff Taylor, Mikey Bloomfield Jr., Ryan Barnes, Jeff Dobbins II, and William Roberts duked it out at nine cars where Smiley and Currie were separated by .003 on the tree with Smiley taking the win with a dead-on nine. Westbury fouled out to Fulcher, while Taylor took .005 to be dead-on two over Dobbins. Bloomfield was the lesser of the two breakouts against Roberts, while Barnes had the bye.

A thunderstorm and heavy rains washed out the remainder of eliminations on Saturday and the remaining three rounds took place Sunday morning. In the first pair, Bloomfield turned it .003 red to advance Barnes, while Smiley knocked out Taylor after putting together .011 total. Fulcher took a free ride to three cars on his solo shot with a .016 bulb.

Barnes and Fulcher were .003 and .006 respectively, but it was Fulcher who would move on putting together a .016 package against the breakout of Barnes. Smiley took a hit at the tree on his bye, letting go .015.

In the all door car final round Smiley clinched his second Fling event win, this time for $50,000 with a previous $15K victory at GALOT last year. Smiley was .012 and Fulcher was not far behind with a .014, but it was Smiley with the lesser of the two breakouts running two-thousandths under for the victory.

The next stop of the Fling Tour will be the inaugural Summit Racing Equipment Fling presented by Total Seal Piston Rings at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio August 27-31 for $50K, $50K, and $30K. 415 top-bulb and 32 no-box single entries will be available June 4 at Noon EST on a first-come, first-served basis.

