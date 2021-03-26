Dustin Hentges Scores Moser $30K at Spring Fling Million

Racing continued at the K&N Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries on Thursday with the Moser Engineering $30K. Four hundred and forty racers lined up for a shot at the $30,000 top prize. For the third consecutive day racers battled strong winds that seemed to change speed and direction on a whim. The changing conditions added to the challenge as racers battled not only the weather but a deeply talented field of competitors.

As the rounds progressed throughout the day, twenty competitors remained standing in round six. Those included the four remaining Gearwrench Pro class cars of Niki Thomas, Josh Fuerstenberg, Kyle Rizzoli, and Randy Biddle Jr. Thomas defeated Fuerstenberg and Rizzoli moved past Biddle to advance to round seven.

ADVERTISEMENT



The round six winners in Super Pro included Dylan Hough, Dave Meziere, Hunter Patton, Shannon Justice, Shawn Hart, Don Butkiewich, Dustin Hentges, and Austin Williams.

Round seven kicked off with the Gearwrench Pro final which saw Thomas advance when Rizzoli’s Camaro launched hard right at the hit coming close to hitting the retaining wall. With the win, Thomas collected the $500 Pro class bonus and advanced to round eight of Super Pro.

Dylan Hough and Hunter Patton opened round eight of Super Pro. Patton’s .014 take .007 was no good as Hough was .007 and dead four to advance. Williams fell behind at the hit against Meziere but posted a dead-on three 4.613 to take the .006 victory when Meziere ran two above his 4.71 dial.

Don Butkiewich advanced to the quarterfinals when Justice turned it red by .001. Dustin Hentges used an .018 light and a dead zero 6.180 lap to moved past Hart.

Only five racers remained as we moved into round nine. Hentges drove his ’69 Camaro past Williams after grabbing a .009 to .028 lead at the hit. Thomas posted a .019 package to move her S-10 past the dragster of Butkiewich who was .021 at the tree and two above his dial. Dylan Hough had the bye to advance his dragster to the semifinals.

With three cars remaining in the semifinals, Hentges earned the bye guaranteeing a door car in the final for the second consecutive night. Thomas posted her third straight 6.33 but came up short when she missed the tree. Hough punched his ticket to the final with a .010 light and a one over 4.591 lap which ended Thomas’ evening.

With a door car versus dragster final for the second straight night, would we see another door car victory or could Hough win one for the dragsters? Hentges grabbed a .006 to .014 advantage at the hit and held on for the win posting a 6.186 on his 6.17 dial. Hough trailed with a two over 4.606 in the loss.

Hentges’ Camaro held up just long enough to win the race but wouldn’t start at the end of the track which delayed his winners circle celebration. Dustin earned the Moser Engineering $30,000 check along with a Spring Fling Sparco driving jacket for his victory.

With two of the preliminary races completed, the Spring Fling Million moves into the Million main event on Friday. One lucky racer will win a guaranteed $250,000 but could win as much as $1,000,000 if there are over 475 entries. Prior to the Million main event, racers can take a shot at the Brodix Run for the $50,000 starting at 8am on Friday.

Promoters Peter Biondo and Kyle Seipel will pay $50,000 if any racer can post a perfect package during the Brodix Run for the $50,000! Million entrants will receive one time trial on Friday followed by eliminations in the main event.

You can follow all the action from the K&N Spring Fling Million live at www.bangshift.com thanks to JEGS and Hoosier Racing Tire.

For more information on the Spring Fling Million visit BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Facebook page, or text “VEGAS” to 74121.

Comments