Dubbin Team Ends Season On High Note, Looking Forward To 2025

The Dubbin Motorsports A/Fuel Dragster Team took on the best Top Alcohol Dragsters in the country at the season-ending In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at the famed Pomona Dragstrip. Qualifying in the number 10 position, Kirk Wolf was in the driver’s seat for the final time in 2024. He ended the season on a high note, qualifying for the quickest Top Alcohol Dragster field in NHRA National Event history.

As It Happened:

Overpowering the track on multiple runs in 2023 was still fresh in the minds of the Dubbin Team when they prepared for the first round of qualifying on Thursday Afternoon. Additionally, a forecast that predicted cooler temperatures and possible extended rain showers forced the DMP Awnings – Kentex Roofing team to choose a cautious approach in the first qualifying session. “let’s get down the track and in the show,” was the theme expressed by team owner Dean Dubbin, and that’s exactly what the Clay and Chase Copeland tuned car did, registering a smooth and safe 5.31 – 272 mph lap to place them solidly in the show at the #7 position.

As predicted, rain showers and cold temperatures caused the cancellation of Q2 and an early end to any racing by the Top Alcohol Classes on Friday. Qualifying would resume Saturday with an early morning session that saw record-setting elapsed times needed to qualify for eliminations. Kirk Wolf with a much more aggressive tune-up ran the quarter-mile in 5.28 seconds at 274 mph. Other teams would also improve placing Wolf 10th in the tough World Finals field.

A condensed schedule would find the team back on the starting line just a few hours later for the first round of eliminations matched against Casey Grisel in a car tuned by legendary A/Fuel guru Jerry Darien. Wolf would react well to the green light, but a dead cylinder at 4.45 seconds down track would end the race and the season for Wolf who could not overcome an unconscious .002 reaction time and faster run by Grisel.

By The Numbers:

Qualifying For Kirk Wolf:

Q1: Ran – | 5.316 | 272.94 mph | – Qualified #7

Q2: Rained Out

Q3: Ran – |5.281 | 274.89 mph | Now Qualified #10

Eliminations Round 1:

Kirk Wolf | Left Lane | RT (.047) | ET: 5.260 | Speed: 268.81 mph |

Casey Grisel | Right Lane | RT (.002) | ET: 5.251 | Speed: 277.94 | – WIN

What’s Next – thoughts on 2024 and 2025

Team Owner Dean Dubbin:

“Going into 2024 we knew we had a solid car and crew. This season we have qualified for every race, and in the top half of the field except for two races. The car has performed great except for a clutch pack issue that sent us home in the semi-finals at Charlotte and a mid-season electrical gremlin that we finally got resolved in Maple Grove – from then on we could rely on our normal tuneup and the car was predictable again.”

“For us to qualify solidly in the two quickest fields in TAD History was an accomplishment on its own – at Dallas with a 5.33 record bump, then again at Pomona with a 5.30 record bump spot. Being a part of these kinds of races is very rewarding.”

“Kirk was solid all year behind the wheel and we have one of the most solid crews out there and hats off to them for performing at such a high level again this weekend, and all season long.”

“Everyone that makes this whole operation work, I can’t thank them enough – Trevor Jelinski, Kenny Woods, Don Nolan, Scott Jelinski, Mike Moran, Mike Beck, Dovey Wolf, Chase & Brittney Copeland, Clay & Lisa Copeland, and I could not do this without my amazing wife Karen. Thank you all – what a season!”

“Scott Jelinski got the rig home this morning, and preparations for Gainsville 2025 will start immediately. We have 12 races scheduled for next year and will release more information about 2025 in the coming weeks. Now we have to get ready for the holidays and the PRI Show December 12th -14th.”

Driver Kirk Wolf:

“It will be a busy winter break. This season we showed that this program is well put together and can compete against the top teams in the class. We have all learned a great deal, and we can go to the track with pride knowing we have the respect of other teams and the NHRA Media that consider us a serious contender. I am so proud of everyone and this is an extraordinary opportunity for me to drive for such a remarkable team. I want to thank Dean Dubbin and everyone at Dubbin Motorsports for providing me with a first-class car to drive, and I’m already excited to get the 2025 season started.”

This story was originally published on November 21, 2024.