Dubbin Motorsports Returns In 2024 With Expanded NHRA Lucas Oil Series Schedule

SR Driven Media photos

With a successful and winning 2023 race season now in the rearview mirror, Dubbin Motorsports, with drivers Dean Dubbin and Kirk Wolf, is set for a schedule upgrade in 2024. Making the move to expand the racing Schedule, the Minnesota-based team will navigate a solid schedule of 8 NHRA Lucas Oil Series National Events in 2024.

Returning with Dubbin Motorsports and taking the lead in the driving duties, Kirk Wolf has a renewed enthusiasm for the 2024 season. The NHRA Lucas Oil Series National event winner will enter the 2024 campaign with confidence not seen in previous years. Wolf and the DMP Awnings – KENTEX sponsored team are looking to push for race wins early in the 2024 season, starting with the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida. The early-season atmospheric conditions provided by the Gainesville track should play nicely into the tune-up of Clay and Chase Copeland.

“I am anxious and excited to get back to work with the Team,” explained Kirk Wolf, driver of the Dubbin Motorsports A-Fuel Dragster. “Last year was a good one with the win in Norwalk and the runner-up in Dallas. Weekends like that make everyone even hungrier to get back to the winner’s circle. Everyone did such a great job, and we are looking to accomplish even more this year.”

The experienced father and son duo of Clay and Chase Copeland will return to the Dubbin team as co-crew chiefs. The pair known for lightning-fast short times and big top-end speed will once again look to be a player in the late rounds and produce race wins with the Noonan-powered machine.

“There weren’t many shortfalls this past season. We had one of the most consistent cars on the Lucas Oil Tour,” said Dean Bubbin, owner (and driver) of the Dubbin Motorsports A/Fuel Dragster.

“Clay and Chase (Copeland) did a remarkable job in making the car run hard at every interval on the track. We have a consistent car that runs good in all conditions, and you can’t ask for more than that. If we do our job in the seat and get some luck now and then, there is no reason we can’t win more races in 2024.”

Dubbin continued, “The expanded schedule represents more opportunities to show what this team is capable of. I’m proud of what we have accomplished in a short time, and I’m looking forward to the start of the 2024 season.”

Follow Dubbin Motorsports under the DMP Awnings account on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Racer.media by searching @DMPAwnings for updates. For more information on Dubbin Motorsports and DMP Awnings, visit https://dmpawnings.com

The Dubbin Motorsports Team Partners that make the 2024 Racing Season possible: DMP Awnings, KENTEX Roofing Systems, NGK Spark Plugs, Aluminum Cabinet Company, Central McGowan, Copeland Race Cars, and Mile-High Crankshafts.

