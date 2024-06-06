DSR Performance to Serve as Associate Sponsor as a Performance Parts Supplier of Tony Stewart Racing in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series

DSR Performance has partnered with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, with the Brownsburg, Indiana-based company providing championship-winning performance parts on Tony Stewart’s Top Fuel Dragster and on the Dodge//SRT Hellcat Funny Car of four-time champion Matt Hagan.

DSR Performance will serve as an associate sponsor as a performance parts supplier of Stewart and Hagan for all NHRA events.

“We’ve had a great relationship with Tony Stewart Racing from their debut in NHRA and we are excited to expand our partnership,” said Chad Osier, President, DSR Performance. “We offer market leading motorsports products and engineering services and the teams at TSR are excellent ambassadors for our brand.”

In 2018, Don Schumacher Racing launched its performance aftermarket brand DSR Performance to offer racers and enthusiasts championship-level engine technology, parts, and engineering services for nitro, alcohol, and street performance applications. DSR Performance leverages a state-of-the-art CNC manufacturing facility and top tier engineering talent to deliver the highest quality and an excellent customer service experience.

As part of TSR’s partnership with DSR, TSR will be utilizing various engine components in the team’s race cars, including engine blocks, cylinder heads, connecting rods, and other critical powertrain parts, as well as scanning, modeling and prototype engineering services.

“We’re proud to have DSR Performance on-board with TSR. From the inception of our team, we’ve used their parts in our cars, which have propelled us to multiple wins and Matt Hagan’s 2023 Championship,” said team owner Tony Stewart. “Their technology is second-to-none and we couldn’t be more pleased to align with another winning organization.”

The next event on the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series schedule is the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals June 7-9 in Bristol, Tennessee.

This story was originally published on June 6, 2024.