DSR Performance Presents Inaugural ‘Cars and Coffee’ Event to Benefit Riley Kids During NHRA U.S. Nationals Race Weekend

Don Schumacher Racing and DSR Performance are thrilled to announce the return of the first in-person fundraising event to benefit Riley Children’s Foundation since the COVID-19 pandemic upended life during the 2020 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The annual DSR Open House fundraiser had become a beloved annual NHRA U.S. Nationals tradition each year, but for the past two years had been limited to an online auction. On Saturday, Sept. 3rd, during the 68th running of the historic Indianapolis race, DSR will host its first ‘Cars and Coffee’ event to raise funds and awareness for Riley Children’s Health, the local pediatric health system. The inaugural event, presented by DSR’s retail arm, DSR Performance, will replace the Open House as the organization’s annual U.S. Nationals Riley Kids fundraiser.

Car enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their sleekest rides to DSR Performance’s headquarters at 1681 E. Northfield Dr. in Brownsburg starting at 8:00 a.m. on Sept 3rd. There is no fee, and no prior registration required to display a car, but donations to Riley are encouraged. The car show will run from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. and is certain to attract an array of hot rods, custom bikes, and souped-up machines. Refreshments will be provided by Jack’s Donuts, Energy Bar, and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck. Among the silent auction highlights are a nitro coffee table, Don Schumacher-autographed rods and pistons, a private tour of the DSR Performance/Don Schumacher Manufacturing facility led by Schumacher, a ride-along in Tony Schumacher’s tow vehicle during the ‘Big Go,’ and a ticket and hospitality package for a race of the winner’s choosing. There will also be mystery grab bags and racing merchandise for sale. 100% of every item sold during the event – including food and beverage sales – will go toward Riley Kids. For those that are unable to attend in person, an online auction, e-store, and donation link will be available via DSRP2022.givesmart.com starting Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9:00 a.m. ET, and will close on Sept. 3 at 11:00 a.m. The site will go live for advanced browsing at 9:00 a.m. on Aug. 29.

DSR has been an avid supporter of Riley Kids for the past 17 years and has raised more than $785,000 for the nationally-ranked pediatric children’s hospital since 2006. DSR Performance is looking forward to the first ‘Cars and Coffee’ event to help push the cumulative total over the 800,000-dollar benchmark.

“We’re very proud of the nearly two-decades-long partnership we’ve been able to build with Riley,” said Megan Schumacher, Vice President of DSR. “We missed not being able to hold an in-person event for the past two years, and are happy we’re able to once again host a gathering where the local racing community can come together in support of a great cause. The Open House was always well-attended, and we’re looking to build upon that event’s success with our new Cars and Coffee fundraiser. We know our local community of automotive enthusiasts will show up in a big way, and we can’t wait to be impressed by the variety of cars and bikes on display.”

Cars and Coffee, presented by DSR Performance, is free and open to the public.

Cars and Coffee Presented by DSR Performance event details: