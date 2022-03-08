DSR Performance Launches Contingency Program for NHRA Teams

DSR Performance, the retail arm of Don Schumacher Racing, is pleased to announce the launch of the DSR Performance Racer Contingency Program for the duration of the 2022 NHRA season and beyond. Beginning with this weekend’s NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway, March 11-13, current DSR Performance customers will have the opportunity to participate in the newly introduced program which offers teams a financial incentive based upon on-track performance at each applicable NHRA event.

NHRA national event winners, runner-up finishers, and No. 1 qualifiers will be eligible to receive a DSR Performance credit which would be applied to the participant’s next parts order. The program is open to all DSR Performance customers competing in the NHRA’s Camping World Series Top Fuel and Funny Car categories, as well as all Pro Mod competitors. In order to be eligible, the DSR Performance logo must be prominently featured on the participant’s entry throughout the entirety of the race weekend. Teams are able to opt-into the DSR Performance Racer Contingency Program at all NHRA Camping World Series and E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Series events.

ADVERTISEMENT



Made in Indianapolis and utilizing championship-winning technology, DSR Performance supplies both new and used parts for many of NHRA’s top-tier drivers, including Justin Ashley, Antron Brown, Ron Capps, Matt Hagan, Josh Hart, Paul Lee, Cruz Pedregon, Leah Pruett, and Bob Tasca III, among others.

“DSR Performance has long supplied premium race engine and chassis components to racers and team owners, and we’re excited to build upon our customer activation with our latest facility expansion,” said Chad Osier, President of DSR Performance. “This program will allow us to support racers and team owners, as well as grow our reach in motorsports. It’s a win-win for all parties.”

For more information on how to participate or become a DSR Performance customer, please contact Daniel Bartholomew at Bartholomewd@shoeracing.com.

Comments